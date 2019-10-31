Study: Business Executives Want Better Access to Decision-Making Data from Mobile Devices

98% say improved mobile access would benefit business outcomes

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today released new research that finds business executives want greater access to company data on their mobile devices to power digital transformation across the enterprise. In fact, 98% of respondents believe that improved mobile access to decision-making data would benefit business outcomes.



Decision makers increasingly use mobile devices to conduct business but they often struggle to access the most up-to-date information while on the go. According to the study conducted by Dimensional Research, 96% of teams say it would help decision-making if stakeholders at all levels of the organization had access to up-to-the-minute data on their phones. 87% want to instantly share reports with their team and collaborate on their phones.

According to 2018 McKinsey & Company research1, deployment of mobile internet technology has emerged as the most impactful technology deployed in successful digital transformation efforts across organizations of all sizes. McKinsey’s research found that 68% of organizations that deployed mobile internet technologies reported successful digital transformations compared to 53% of companies that did not.

Other key findings about decision-making data on mobile devices from the Dimensional survey include:

There is no longer a stigma about bringing your phone to a meeting. The vast majority of data-driven decision makers (91%) have access to their phones in face-to-face meetings. And there is no difference between executives and non-executives (both 91%).





Decision-makers want better mobile apps. An overwhelming majority (95%) would do more data-driven tasks from their mobile devices if apps were better. Some of the key hurdles that business leaders highlight include having reports that are not conducive for viewing on a mobile device (56%), security policies that keep them from accessing the apps they want (42%) and overcoming fears that colleagues will judge them for being on their mobile phone (20%).





Companies are increasingly dispersed — and so are executive teams. About two-thirds (65%) of data-driven decision makers report that their companies have become more geographically dispersed in the past ten years. As companies become more dispersed, the importance of sharing data increases. At companies where the number of offices is expected to increase dramatically, almost all (95%) agreed that they want to instantly share reports and collaborate from wherever they are.

“When teams have immediate access to their data, they can make better and more timely decisions,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “The global mobile workforce2 is expected to reach 1.87 billion workers by 2022, and Domo is the best and easiest platform for customers to have the same experience with real-time data on a mobile device as they do on their laptop. Business leaders are spending more time away from their desks so that means they need data on their mobile devices to make key decisions on the go.”

Domo Mobile gives companies anytime and anywhere access to information from across their business so they always have the answers they need to act with confidence.

For a copy of the “How Digital Transformation Drives Decision-Making Data On Mobile” report, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/how-digital-transformation-drives-decision-making-data-on-mobile

Methodology



This online survey included 514 qualified business decision makers from around the globe. All participants had responsibility for business decisions that relied on customer, financial, operational, or other business data. All participants used smartphones for their work and were employed at companies with more than $250M in annual revenue. Participants represented wide range of roles including sales, finance, legal, HR, compliance, IT, business operations, marketing, customer service, production and general management. Participants included an even mix of executives (VP and C-level) and non-executives (director, team manager, and senior individual contributor). A wide range of company sizes, regions, and industries were represented. Research was conducted by Dimensional Research.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Dimensional Research

Dimensional Research® provides practical market research for technology companies. We partner with our clients to deliver actionable information that reduces risks, increases customer satisfaction, and grows the business. Our researchers are experts in the applications, devices, and infrastructure used by modern businesses. For more information, visit www.dimensionalresearch.com .

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

