CareDx Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

AlloSure momentum drives 60% third quarter revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights:

Achieved total revenue of $33.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increasing 60% year-over-year

Provided 8,524 AlloSure Kidney patient results for 6,597 transplant patients

Provided 4,726 AlloMap Heart patient results, increasing 16% year-over-year

Enrolled the first patient in OKRA, a new landmark registry study

Launched AlloSeq Tx 17 and AlloSeq cfDNA globally

Generated GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million, and positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million

“Our third quarter results demonstrate continued strong execution, the CareDx team yet again delivered a record quarter, with revenue increasing 60% year-over-year and AlloSure being used to manage more patients this quarter than ever before,” said Peter Maag, CareDx Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we also added to our digital transplantation platform with the acquisition of XynManagement. Each of these achievements contributes to our widening competitive advantage as the leading partner for the transplant community.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $33.8 million, compared with $21.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Testing services revenue for the third quarter was $28.2 million, compared with $16.8 million in the same period of 2018. Product revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.2 million, compared to $4.2 million in the same period of 2018. Digital and other revenue for the third quarter 2019 was $1.4 million, reflecting our recent acquisitions of OTTR and XynManagement.

For the third quarter of 2019, the net loss was $1.8 million compared to a net loss of $20.0 million in the same period of 2018. The third quarter 2019 net loss included $6.0 million of stock-based compensation expense and a gain of $4.3 million from the change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liabilities. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.04 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.54 in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.6 million non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.02 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a basic and diluted non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was a gain of $0.8 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents were $40.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

For additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures” below.

2019 Guidance

For the full year 2019, CareDx now expects revenue to be in the range of $124 million to $125 million (previously $123 million to $125 million).

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the Company’s fiscal 2019 revenue, achievement of our financial and operational goals and our prospects. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, among others discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed by CareDx with the SEC on March 6, 2019 and the periodic reports that CareDx has subsequently filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CareDx has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income and net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net loss and per share results as the GAAP net income or loss and per share results excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation; changes in estimated fair value of warrants, derivative liabilities and contingent consideration; acquisition related impairment charges and amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments and related tax effects; costs involved with completing an acquisition; amortization of debt discount; and certain other financing charges. We define adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP net income/(loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense, and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in assessing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business operating results over multiple periods. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with CareDx's GAAP financial statements, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of CareDx's operating results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables.

Investor Relations Contact

Greg Chodaczek

646-924-1769

investor@caredx.com

CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Revenue: Testing services revenue $ 28,226 $ 16,847 $ 75,421 $ 41,448 Product revenue 4,200 4,223 13,226 11,080 Digital and other revenue 1,385 114 2,600 532 Total revenue 33,811 21,184 91,247 53,060 Cost of revenue 11,494 8,887 32,739 22,478 Gross profit 22,317 12,297 58,508 30,582 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,521 3,868 21,765 10,732 Sales and marketing 11,058 5,971 28,627 15,916 General and administrative 9,485 5,177 27,103 16,080 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - - - 1,017 Total operating expenses 29,064 15,016 77,495 43,745 Loss from operations (6,747 ) (2,719 ) (18,987 ) (13,163 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 37 (408 ) 679 (3,527 ) Debt extinguishment expenses - - - (2,806 ) Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 4,346 (17,093 ) (14 ) (24,540 ) Other expense, net (398 ) (40 ) (644 ) (85 ) Total other income (expense) 3,985 (17,541 ) 21 (30,958 ) Loss before income taxes (2,762 ) (20,260 ) (18,966 ) (44,121 ) Income tax benefit 949 290 1,775 1,095 Net loss $ (1,813 ) $ (19,970 ) $ (17,191 ) $ (43,026 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (1,813 ) $ (19,970 ) $ (17,191 ) $ (43,001 ) Net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.26 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.26 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to CareDx, Inc.: Basic 42,393,550 37,154,293 42,048,647 34,134,138 Diluted 42,393,550 37,154,293 42,048,647 34,134,138





CareDx, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,927 $ 64,616 Accounts receivable 19,169 9,760 Inventory 5,902 4,943 Prepaid and other current assets 2,126 1,795 Total current assets 68,124 81,114 Property and equipment, net 3,656 4,134 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,244 - Intangible assets, net 45,781 33,252 Goodwill 23,777 12,005 Restricted cash 251 192 Other assets 1,000 - Total assets $ 144,833 $ 130,697 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,691 $ 4,711 Accrued compensation 10,278 9,156 Accrued and other liabilities 15,002 5,637 Total current liabilities 30,971 19,504 Deferred tax liability 2,013 2,968 Common stock warrant liability 6,940 10,003 Deferred purchase consideration 5,103 - Other liabilities 2,263 2,294 Total liabilities 47,290 34,769 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 42 41 Additional paid-in capital 432,471 412,010 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,934 ) (4,278 ) Accumulated deficit (329,036 ) (311,845 ) Total stockholders' equity 97,543 95,928 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 144,833 $ 130,697





CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ (1,813 ) $ (19,970 ) $ (17,191 ) $ (43,001 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,965 1,860 17,010 5,078 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles 912 775 2,488 2,462 Acquisition related fees and expenses 86 - 654 - Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - - - 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (4,346 ) 17,093 14 24,540 Amortization of debt discount - 70 - 2,048 Debt extinguishment expenses - - - 2,806 Other financing charges 173 - 173 - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (119 ) (383 ) (364 ) (616 ) Impairment - - 150 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 858 $ (555 ) $ 2,934 $ (5,666 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. $ 858 $ (555 ) $ 2,934 $ (5,641 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to CareDx $ (0.04 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.26 ) Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to CareDx $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to CareDx $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.17 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share 42,393,550 37,154,293 42,048,647 34,134,138 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 43,775,682 37,154,293 44,111,648 34,134,138





CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 858 $ (555 ) $ 2,934 $ (5,666 ) Interest income (37 ) 338 (679 ) 1,479 Income tax benefit (830 ) 94 (1,411 ) (479 ) Depreciation expense 395 274 1,199 800 Other expense, net 398 40 644 85 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - (25 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 784 $ 191 $ 2,687 $ (3,806 )





CareDx, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net income (loss) GAAP $ 91,247 $ 32,739 $ 21,765 $ 28,627 $ 27,103 $ 21 $ 1,775 $ (17,191 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (1,766 ) (3,170 ) (2,792 ) (9,282 ) 17,010 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (1,606 ) (882 ) 2,488 Acquisition related fees and expenses (654 ) 654 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 14 14 Amortization of debt discount - Debt extinguishment expenses - Other financing charges 173 173 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (364 ) (364 ) Impairment (150 ) 150 Non-GAAP $ 91,247 $ 29,367 $ 18,595 $ 24,803 $ 17,167 $ 208 $ 1,411 $ 2,934 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net income (loss) GAAP $ 33,811 $ 11,494 $ 8,521 $ 11,058 $ 9,485 $ 3,985 $ 949 $ (1,813 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (482 ) (897 ) (1,125 ) (3,461 ) 5,965 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (576 ) (336 ) 912 Acquisition related fees and expenses (86 ) 86 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability (4,346 ) (4,346 ) Amortization of debt discount - Debt extinguishment expenses - Other financing charges 173 173 Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (119 ) (119 ) Impairment - - Non-GAAP $ 33,811 $ 10,436 $ 7,624 $ 9,597 $ 5,938 $ (188 ) $ 830 $ 858





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. GAAP 53,060 22,478 10,732 15,916 16,080 1,017 (30,958 ) 1,095 (25 ) (43,001 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (375 ) (1,438 ) (729 ) (2,536 ) 5,078 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (1,693 ) (769 ) 2,462 Acquisition related fees and expenses - Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (1,017 ) 1,017 Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 24,540 24,540 Amortization of debt discount 2,048 2,048 Debt extinguishment expenses 2,806 2,806 Other financing charges - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (616 ) (616 ) Impairment - Non-GAAP $ 53,060 $ 20,410 $ 9,294 $ 14,418 $ 13,544 $ - $ (1,564 ) $ 479 $ (25 ) $ (5,666 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Total revenue Cost of revenue Research and development Sales and marketing General and administrative Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration Total other income (expense) Income tax benefit Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest Net loss attributable to CareDx, Inc. GAAP 21,184 8,887 3,868 5,971 5,177 - (17,541 ) 290 - (19,970 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (123 ) (763 ) (199 ) (775 ) 1,860 Acquisition related-amortization of purchased intangibles (509 ) (266 ) 775 Acquisition related fees and expenses - Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - Change in estimated fair value of common stock warrant liability and derivative liability 17,093 17,093 Amortization of debt discount 70 70 Debt extinguishment expenses - Other financing charges - Tax effect related to amortization of purchased intangibles (383 ) (383 ) Impairment - Non-GAAP $ 21,184 $ 8,255 $ 3,105 $ 5,506 $ 4,402 $ - $ (378 ) $ (93 ) $ - $ (555 )







