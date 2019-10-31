There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,300 in the last 365 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Revenues of $603.0 million, up 90.5% YoY on an FX neutral basis

$7.6 billion Total Payment Volume, up 94.5% YoY on an FX neutral basis

$3.6 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 36.8% YoY on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, “We continue to make significant inroads in our key strategic initiatives and reached important milestones this quarter both in FinTech and logistics. As we move into the fourth quarter and 2020, we will continue to focus on delivering an ever-improving user experience, adding functionalities to our user base and leveraging our ecosystem’s unique competitive advantages.”

Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights1

  • Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago reached $7.6 billion, a year-over-year increase of 66.2% in USD and 94.5% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 118.5% year-over-year, totaling 227.0 million transactions for the quarter.
  • Mercado Pago delivered successful execution in off-platform payments (online and offline) through merchant services, mobile point-of-sale (“MPOS”) devices and its mobile wallet business. On a consolidated basis, off-platform TPV grew 140.4% year-over-year in USD and 189.6% on an FX neutral basis.
  • For the first time ever, quarterly off-platform TPV surpassed on-platform TPV, reaching almost $4.0 billion in transactions and 158.3 million payments.
  • Our MPOS business continues to be one of the fastest growing non-marketplace business units. On a consolidated basis, MPOS TPV grew 141.2% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis.
  • Mobile wallet reached almost $1.0 billion in transactions on a consolidated basis. Our mobile wallet consumer base grew by 34.9% compared to the second quarter, reaching 6.1 million active payers during the quarter. TPV from mobile wallet in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico continues to grow by triple digits year-over-year.
  • Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo, is available in Argentina and Brazil, where we offer our entire suite of FinTech solutions: MPOS devices, QR code in-store payments, mobile wallet and asset management. Mercado Fondo has invested over 80% and 50% of customer funds in Mercado Pago in Brazil and Argentina, respectively.
  • Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) increased, again surpassing the $3 billion mark and reaching $3.6 billion, representing a 21.6% and 36.8% increase in USD and on an FX neutral basis, respectively.
  • Items sold reached 98.0 million, growing 17.3% year-over-year.
  • Unique buyers numbers continue to accelerate, growing 25.7% year-over-year versus 20.8% in the second quarter.
  • Live listings offered on MercadoLibre’s marketplace reached 243.0 million, a 44.5% year-over-year increase.
  • Mobile gross merchandise volume grew 32.4% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, reaching 65.4% of GMV.
  • Items shipped through Mercado Envios reached 81.2 million, a 47.5% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by optimizations in our free shipping program.

             1 Percentages have been calculated using whole amounts rather than rounded amounts.

The tables below present our gross billings and amounts paid by us in connection with our free shipping service.

The Company presents net revenues net of amounts paid in connection with the Company’s free shipping initiative, when the Company acts as an agent, rather than including these amounts in the cost of net sales, as previously recorded. For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 the Company incurred $69.9 million of shipping subsidies that have been netted from revenues.

             
      In Millions (*)
       Q3 2019      Q3 2018
  Brazil $ 441.9   $ 309.0
Gross Argentina $ 125.2   $ 91.2
Billings Mexico $ 77.9   $ 39.1
  Others $ 27.9   $ 23.6
  Total $ 672.9   $ 462.8


             
      In Millions (*)
       Q3 2019      Q3 2018
  Brazil $  (51.9 )   $  (88.2 )
Free Shipping Argentina $  (9.0 )   $  (7.5 )
service cost Mexico $  (6.6 )   $  (10.1 )
  Others $  (2.4 )   $  (1.8 )
  Total $  (69.9 )   $  (107.6 )


             
             
      In Millions (*)
       Q3 2019      Q3 2018
  Brazil $ 389.9   $ 220.8
Net Argentina $ 116.2   $ 83.7
Revenues Mexico $ 71.4   $ 29.0
  Others $ 25.5   $ 21.8
  Total $ 603.0   $ 355.3


*The tables above may not total due to rounding.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the third quarter were $603.0 million, a year-over-year increase of 69.7% in USD and 90.5% on an FX neutral basis.
  • Enhanced marketplace revenues increased 70.9% year-over-year in USD and 123.9% on an FX neutral basis, while non-marketplace revenues increased 68.6% year-over-year in USD and 120.8% on an FX neutral basis.
  • Gross profit was $284.3 million with a margin of 47.2%, compared to 47.8% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Total operating expenses were $366.3 million, an increase of 102.7% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 60.7%, compared to 50.9% during the third quarter of 2018. Of the 848 bps of margin compression in operating expenses, 689 bps were the result of an increase in marketing and branding investments and 194 bps were the result of an increase in bad debt from our credits business in Brazil.
  • Our marketing expenses alone increased $51.3 million QoQ during the quarter. The vast majority, $46.2M incremental dollars QoQ were deployed to branding initiatives allocating 60% behind Marketplace and 39% behind Payments.
  • Loss from operations was $81.9 million, compared to a loss of $11.0 million during the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues, the loss from operations reached 13.6%.
  • Interest income was $28.5 million, a 229.5% increase year-over-year, as a result of the proceeds of the 2028 Convertible Notes and equity offering in 2019, which generated more invested volume and interest gain, and  higher float in Brazil and Argentina.
  • The Company incurred $14.5 million in financial expenses this quarter, mainly attributable to interest expense related to the 2028 Convertible Notes and financial guarantees in Argentina.
  • Foreign exchange gain this quarter was $1.0 million, as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar over our Argentine Peso net liability position in Argentina during the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net loss before taxes was $66.9 million, up from a loss of $14.3 million during the third quarter of 2018.
  • Income tax loss was $79.2 million, mainly as a result of valuation allowances accounted for on certain deferred tax assets in Mexico and Colombia.
  • Net loss was $146.1 million, resulting in basic net loss per share of $2.96, due not only to the increased investment in marketing, but also a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in Mexico and Colombia which accounted for $91.5 million and $7.2 million, respectively.
  • Operating cash flow was $206.9 million. Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents was $328.6 million, driven by higher proceeds from operating activities and lower proceeds used in investing activities.

The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the nine and three months periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

                       
    Nine-month Periods Ended
 September 30,(*) 		    Three-month Periods Ended
 September 30,(*)
(in millions)   2019 2018     2019 2018
                       
Number of confirmed registered users at end of period      306.0     248.9       306.0       248.9 
Number of confirmed new registered users during period      38.6     36.7       13.8       14.0 
Gross merchandise volume   $  10,126.1  $  9,271.8    $  3,640.7    $  2,995.2 
Number of successful items sold      269.4     249.1       98.0       83.5 
Number of successful items shipped      214.3     159.6       81.2       54.3 
Total payment volume   $  19,721.7  $  13,153.8    $  7,565.2    $  4,552.4 
Total volume of payments on marketplace   $  9,393.7  $  8,324.1    $  3,377.6    $  2,720.3 
Total payment transactions      552.5     263.7       227.0       103.9 
Unique buyers      36.9     31.5       22.4       17.9 
Unique sellers      9.2     8.9       4.4       4.3 
Capital expenditures   $  100.8  $  72.1    $  29.4    $  25.3 
Depreciation and amortization   $  52.5  $  33.9    $  19.5    $  11.3 

(*) Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

                         
                         
Consolidated Net Revenues   Q3’18     Q4’18   Q1’19   Q2’19   Q3’19  
                         
Brazil   25   %   34   % 64   % 74 % 77 %
                         
Argentina   (8)   %   (16)   % (8)   % 14 % 39 %
                         
Mexico   152   %   157   % 220   % 267 % 146 %
                         


Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

                         
                         
Consolidated Net Revenues   Q3’18     Q4’18   Q1’19   Q2’19   Q3’19  
                         
Brazil   56 %   58 % 91 % 89 % 77 %
                         
Argentina   68 %   77 % 83 % 115 % 119 %
                         
Mexico   168 %   170 % 227 % 261 % 153 %
                         

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on October 31st, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID –1183947–) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Gross Billings - Total accrued fees, commissions, interest, and other sales received from users.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2018 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the MercadoLibre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace - Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume– Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

Enhanced Marketplace - Revenues from the Enhanced Marketplace service, include the final value fees and shipping fees charged to the Company’s customers.

Items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the MercadoLibre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

New confirmed registered users – Measure of the number of new users who have registered on the MercadoLibre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

Total confirmed registered users – Measure of the cumulative number of users who have registered on the MercadoLibre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Unique Buyers – New or existing users with at least one purchase made in the period, including Classifieds users.

Unique Sellers – New or existing users with at least one new listing in the period, including Classifieds users.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology- based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

For more information about the Company visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

MercadoLibre, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

       
  September 30,   December 31,
    2019       2018  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $  1,419,934     $  440,332  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents    37,031        24,363  
Short-term investments (371,572 and 284,317 held in guarantee)    1,726,189        461,541  
Accounts receivable, net    35,791        35,153  
Credit cards receivable, net    288,588        360,298  
Loans receivable, net    176,074        95,778  
Prepaid expenses    17,898        27,477  
Inventory    10,132        4,612  
Other assets    68,993        61,569  
Total current assets    3,780,630        1,511,123  
Non-current assets:      
Long-term investments    3,595        276,136  
Property and equipment, net    220,854        165,614  
Operating lease right-of-use assets    175,022        —  
Goodwill    86,114        88,883  
Intangible assets, net    15,114        18,581  
Deferred tax assets    108,551        141,438  
Other assets    49,461        37,744  
Total non-current assets    658,711        728,396  
Total assets $  4,439,341     $  2,239,519  
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $  342,433     $  266,759  
Funds payable to customers    708,716        640,954  
Salaries and social security payable    92,452        60,406  
Taxes payable    39,230        31,058  
Loans payable and other financial liabilities    108,908        132,949  
Operating lease liabilities    17,441        —  
Other liabilities    75,630        34,098  
Total current liabilities    1,384,810        1,166,224  
Non-current liabilities:      
Salaries and social security payable    27,393        23,161  
Loans payable and other financial liabilities    623,114        602,228  
Operating lease liabilities    159,001        —  
Deferred tax liabilities    96,925        91,698  
Other liabilities    11,081        19,508  
Total non-current liabilities    917,514        736,595  
Total liabilities $  2,302,324     $  1,902,819  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares      
authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 $  98,843     $  —  
       
Equity      
       
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized,      
49,709,955 and 45,202,859 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,      
2019 and December 31, 2018 $  50     $  45  
Additional paid-in capital    2,075,693        224,800  
Treasury stock    (720 )      —  
Retained earnings    377,590        503,432  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss    (414,439 )      (391,577 )
Total Equity    2,038,174        336,700  
Total Liabilities, Redeemable convertible preferred stock and Equity $  4,439,341     $  2,239,519  


MercadoLibre, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the nine and three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

                 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Net revenues   $  1,622,043     $  1,011,634     $  603,031     $  355,281  
Cost of net revenues      (828,267 )      (519,410 )      (318,689 )      (185,563 )
Gross profit      793,776        492,224        284,342        169,718  
Operating expenses:                
Product and technology development      (165,787 )      (107,311 )      (59,495 )      (35,478 )
Sales and marketing      (564,271 )      (342,382 )      (252,903 )      (110,443 )
General and administrative      (147,992 )      (111,195 )      (53,869 )      (34,800 )
Total operating expenses      (878,050 )      (560,888 )      (366,267 )      (180,721 )
Loss from operations      (84,274 )      (68,664 )      (81,925 )      (11,003 )
                 
Other income (expenses):                
Interest income and other financial gains      86,590        27,746        28,462        8,636  
Interest expense and other financial losses      (44,689 )      (39,805 )      (14,451 )      (15,869 )
Foreign currency (losses) gains      (1,899 )      22,102        987        3,924  
Net loss before income tax (loss) gain      (44,272 )      (58,621 )      (66,927 )      (14,312 )
                 
Income tax (loss) gain      (73,729 )      24,372        (79,155 )      4,234  
Net loss   $  (118,001 )   $  (34,249 )   $  (146,082 )   $  (10,078 )


                 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Basic EPS                
 Basic net loss                
 Available to shareholders per common share   $  (2.60 )   $  (0.77 )   $  (2.96 )   $  (0.23 )
Weighted average of outstanding common shares      48,350,165        44,302,724        49,710,723        44,588,704  
Diluted EPS                
Diluted net loss                
Available to shareholders per common share   $  (2.60 )   $  (0.77 )   $  (2.96 )   $  (0.23 )
Weighted average of outstanding common shares      48,350,165        44,302,724        49,710,723        44,588,704  
                 



MercadoLibre, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

         
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2019       2018  
     
Cash flows from operations:        
Net loss   $  (118,001 )   $  (34,249 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Unrealized devaluation loss, net      45,857        9,262  
Depreciation and amortization      52,518        33,861  
Accrued interest      (39,550 )      (11,258 )
Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs and other charges      69,769        18,386  
Stock-based compensation expense — restricted shares      214        —  
LTRP accrued compensation      48,313        27,706  
Deferred income taxes      29,640        (75,275 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable       1,464        (14,891 )
Credit card receivables      65,968        121,896  
Prepaid expenses      9,338        (6,810 )
Inventory      (5,939 )      (6,015 )
Other assets      (24,259 )      (17,463 )
Payables and accrued expenses      88,918        50,979  
Funds payable to customers      95,079        82,909  
Other liabilities      18,113        6,077  
Interest received from investments      35,375        10,986  
Net cash provided by operating activities      372,817        196,101  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of investments      (3,262,637 )      (1,814,416 )
Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments      2,240,468        1,964,480  
Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired      —        (2,281 )
Purchases of intangible assets      (50 )      (217 )
Advance for property and equipment      —        (4,426 )
Changes in principal of loans receivable, net      (150,442 )      (55,860 )
Purchases of property and equipment      (100,732 )      (65,133 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities      (1,273,393 )      22,147  
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Funds received from the issuance of convertible notes      —        880,000  
Transaction costs from the issuance of convertible notes      —        (16,264 )
Purchase of convertible note capped call      (88,362 )      (137,476 )
Unwind of convertible note capped call      —        121,703  
Payments on convertible notes      (25 )      (348,123 )
Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities      171,603        156,075  
Payments on loans payable and other financing liabilities      (104,062 )      (78,705 )
Payment of finance lease obligations      (1,416 )      —  
Dividends paid      —        (6,624 )
Common Stock repurchased      (720 )      —  
Dividends paid of preferred stock      (1,844 )      —  
Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net      98,688        —  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net      1,867,215        —  
Net cash provided by financing activities      1,941,077        570,586  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents      (48,231 )      (99,364 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents      992,270        689,470  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period   $  464,695     $  388,260  
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the period   $  1,456,965     $  1,077,730  

Financial results of reporting segments

                         
      Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
      Brazil   Argentina   Mexico     Other Countries   Total
      (In thousands)
Net revenues   $  389,941      $  116,203      $  71,364        $  25,523      $  603,031   
Direct costs     (370,704 )     (88,542 )     (103,517 )       (25,845 )     (588,608 )
Direct contribution     19,237       27,661       (32,153 )       (322 )     14,423  
                         
Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues                       (96,348 )
Loss from operations                       (81,925 )
                         
Other income (expenses):                      
  Interest income and other financial gains                       28,462  
  Interest expense and other financial losses                       (14,451 )
  Foreign currency gains                       987  
Net loss before income tax loss                     $  (66,927 )
                         


                         
      Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
      Brazil   Argentina   Mexico     Other Countries   Total
      (In thousands)
Net revenues   $  220,828      $  83,714      $  28,962        $  21,777      $  355,281   
Direct costs     (190,172 )     (60,409 )     (35,229 )       (18,822 )     (304,632 )
Direct contribution     30,656       23,305       (6,267 )       2,955       50,649  
                         
Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues                       (61,652 )
Loss from operations                       (11,003 )
                         
Other income (expenses):                      
  Interest income and other financial gains                       8,636  
  Interest expense and other financial losses                       (15,869 )
  Foreign currency gains                       3,924  
Net loss before income tax gain                     $  (14,312 )


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables included in this quarterly report.

The Company believes that reconciliation of FX neutral measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure provides investors an overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe this non-GAAP measure provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2018 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2019, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, this measure does not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019:

                         
    Three-month Periods Ended
September 30, (*)
    As reported   FX Neutral Measures   As reported    
(In millions, except percentages)     2019       2018     Percentage
Change		     2019       2018     Percentage
Change
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)    
Net revenues   $  603.0     $  355.3     69.7 %   $  676.9     $  355.3     90.5 %
Cost of net revenues      (318.7 )      (185.6 )   71.7 %      (364.7 )      (185.6 )   96.5 %
Gross profit      284.3        169.7     67.5 %      312.2        169.7     83.9 %
                         
Operating expenses      (366.3 )      (180.7 )   102.7 %      (432.6 )      (180.7 )   139.4 %
Loss from operations      (81.9 )      (11.0 )   644.5 %      (120.5 )      (11.0 )   994.7 %

(*) The table above may not total due to rounding.

