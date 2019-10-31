Align Technology Launches Invisalign Moderate to Help Doctors Capture Increasing Consumer Demand for Clear Aligners With Superior Invisalign Treatment

Invisalign Moderate Available in US and Canada to Treat Patients in 5 to 12 months



/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced a new Invisalign product offering to empower doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly expanding market for clear aligner treatment, especially with consumers who are looking for more moderate teeth straightening options.



“The market for clear aligners continues to expand beyond the 12 million annual orthodontic case starts, driven by trends in digital technology, 3D printing, beauty, fashion and a new consumer demographic that prioritizes convenience,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology senior vice president and chief marketing, product and business development officer. “Today, there are over 300 million people worldwide who have malocclusion and are candidates for Invisalign clear aligner treatment. The Invisalign Moderate Package provides Align and its doctor customers with an incremental growth opportunity by addressing consumer needs that often fall 'in between' more limited and more comprehensive treatment options. Consumers get the benefit of proven Invisalign technology with doctor administered treatment at a price that reflects the scope of treatment.”

The Invisalign Moderate Package is a 20-stage treatment option with an optional set of additional aligners. It is designed for consumers whose treatment goals fall between the existing Invisalign Lite and Invisalign Comprehensive Packages and can be completed in the range of 5 to 12 months. The Invisalign Moderate Package includes superior functionality of SmartTrack® material, SmartForce attachments, and customizable options such as compliance indicators, precision cuts, bite ramps, and inter-proximal reduction (IPR) that are part of the Invisalign Comprehensive package, but with fewer stages. This combination offers doctors and their patients more flexibility in using Invisalign clear aligner treatment to match patient needs.

“The Invisalign Moderate Package gives me the confidence to meet my patients’ demands while allowing for flexibility of tooth movement capabilities needed for moderate treatment cases,” said Dr. Jonathan Nicozisis, an orthodontist based in Princeton, NJ. “In today’s market with cost conscious consumers evaluating DIY or direct to consumer treatment, Align is once again partnering with doctors and offering an Invisalign solution to capture this DIY market demand. The Invisalign Moderate Package will help doctors be properly positioned and address more limited teeth straightening options through our offices, which is where treatment should be rendered.”

Continued Pudipeddi, “Align has always been committed to providing our doctor customers with innovative treatment options that meet evolving consumer needs. That means offering more options to address a wider scope of treatment goals and budgets, using proven Invisalign aligners. No other clear aligners have been used with over 7.5 million patients worldwide to treat adults, teenagers, and kids as young as 7 years old, and are backed by 22 years and $2 billion in research and development. Consumer awareness of Invisalign treatment and clear aligners overall is higher than it has ever been and consumer friendly product options will provide doctors with the tools they need to help more of their patients.”

Align also announced an upgrade of its MyInvisalign mobile app, which includes several new features to help potential patients who are seeking information about teeth straightening treatment. Consumers considering treatment can visualize how their smile would transform after Invisalign treatment by taking a selfie and using the Invisalign® SmileView™ smile simulation tool. This powerful visualization app was developed using an algorithm based on the 7.5 million plus treated Invisalign cases. The app also includes new educational content on how Invisalign treatment works, why it delivers great patient outcomes as well as average cost for Invisalign treatment. It also includes a personalized doctor locator tool that helps a potential patient find the nearest Invisalign doctor for a consultation. Current Invisalign patients will notice an upgraded look and feel to the app that makes it easy to view and share treatment progress, track appointments, and receive reminders and motivational content to support their journey to a new smile.

The Invisalign Moderate Package is now available in the United States and Canada.

