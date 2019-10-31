VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of two cents ($0.02) per share on its common stock, payable on December 19, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2019.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the titanium dioxide products, component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Source: Valhi, Inc. Contact: Janet G. Keckeisen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, 972.233.1700



