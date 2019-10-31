AMERISAFE Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

Reports Combined Ratio of 78.4%

/EIN News/ -- DERIDDER, La., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 82,712 $ 85,184 -2.9% $ 250,611 $ 261,489 -4.2% Net investment income 8,264 7,884 4.8% 24,448 22,396 9.2% Net realized losses on investments, pretax (4) (329) NM (27) (1,471) NM Net income 21,386 19,701 8.6% 58,676 52,826 11.1% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.02 8.8% $ 3.04 $ 2.74 10.9% Operating net income 21,101 19,508 8.2% 56,197 53,783 4.5% Operating earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 1.01 7.9% $ 2.91 $ 2.79 4.3% Book value per share $ 24.29 $ 23.82 2.0% $ 24.29 $ 23.82 2.0% Net combined ratio 78.4% 81.1% 82.1% 83.5% Return on average equity 18.6% 17.4% 17.8% 15.9%

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, observed, “AMERISAFE continued to produce an attractive return on equity this quarter supported by favorable loss ratios and expense management. Our response to the soft insurance cycle hinged on our providing quality services with disciplined underwriting as competition and declining rates lowered premiums.”

INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 82,629 $ 85,324 -3.2% $ 262,754 $ 276,368 -4.9% Net premiums earned 82,712 85,184 -2.9% 250,611 261,489 -4.2% Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 44,325 47,598 -6.9% 142,807 152,836 -6.6% Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 19,285 20,606 -6.4% 59,670 62,154 -4.0% Policyholder dividends 1,265 865 46.2% 3,363 3,290 2.2% Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 17,837 $ 16,115 10.7% $ 44,771 $ 43,209 3.6% Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 72.5% 71.5% 72.5% 71.5% Prior accident year loss ratio -18.9% -15.6% -15.5% -13.1% Net loss ratio 53.6% 55.9% 57.0% 58.4% Net underwriting expense ratio 23.3% 24.2% 23.8% 23.8% Net dividend ratio 1.5% 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Net combined ratio 78.4% 81.1% 82.1% 83.5%

Gross premiums written in the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $2.7 million, or 3.2%, compared with the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter, which were 8.6% lower than the third quarter of 2018.

Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to a decrease in premiums written of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The current accident year loss ratio for the third quarter was 72.5%, unchanged from the first half of 2019, and an increase of 1.0 percentage point from the 71.5% ratio for accident year 2018. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $15.6 million, primarily from accident years 2014 through 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the underwriting expense ratio was 23.3% compared with 24.2% in the same quarter in 2018. The decrease in the expense ratio was due to lower loss based assessments, premium based assessments and commissions compared with the third quarter of 2018.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was 19.6%, compared with 19.5% for the third quarter of 2018.



INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 8,264 $ 7,884 4.8% $ 24,448 $ 22,396 9.2% Net realized losses on investments (pre-tax) (4) (329) NM (27) (1,471) NM Net unrealized gains on equity securities (pre-tax) 365 573 -36.3% 3,165 259 NM Pre-tax investment yield 2.7% 2.6% 2.7% 2.5% Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.1% 3.0% 3.1% 3.0%



(1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, increased 4.8% to $8.3 million from $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, due to slightly higher investment yields on fixed-income securities.

As of September 30, 2019, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $1.2 billion.



CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

In an accompanying press release the Company announced a special cash dividend of $3.50 per share, payable on November 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 13, 2019.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019.

Book value per share at September 30, 2019 was $24.29, an increase of 14.3% from $21.26 at December 31, 2018.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 21,386 $ 19,701 $ 58,676 $ 52,826 Less: Net realized losses on investments (4) (329) (27) (1,471) Net unrealized gains on equity securities 365 573 3,165 259 Tax effect (1) (76) (51) (659) 255 Operating net income (2) $ 21,101 $ 19,508 $ 56,197 $ 53,783 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 459,086 $ 452,194 $ 439,246 $ 442,210 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,378 (3,142) 5,892 (295) Average adjusted shareholders’ equity $ 447,708 $ 455,336 $ 433,354 $ 442,505 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,302,551 19,272,984 19,320,199 19,281,036 Return on average equity (4) 18.6% 17.4% 17.8% 15.9% Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 18.9% 17.1% 17.3% 16.2% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.02 $ 3.04 $ 2.74 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 1.09 $ 1.01 $ 2.91 $ 2.79

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Operating net income, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures.

(3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity.

(4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

AMERISAFE has scheduled a conference call for November 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and comment on future periods. To participate in the conference call, dial 323-794-2588 (Conference Code 2913228) at least ten minutes before the call begins

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website (http://www.amerisafe.com). To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least fifteen minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call at the same website location.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties and other factors including the factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

- Tables to Follow -



AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 82,629 $ 85,324 $ 262,754 $ 276,368 Ceded premiums written (2,170) (2,283) (6,804) (6,982) Net premiums written $ 80,459 $ 83,041 $ 255,950 $ 269,386 Net premiums earned $ 82,712 $ 85,184 $ 250,611 $ 261,489 Net investment income 8,264 7,884 24,448 22,396 Net realized losses on investments (4) (329) (27) (1,471) Net unrealized gains on equity securities 365 573 3,165 259 Fee and other income 151 217 234 411 Total revenues 91,488 93,529 278,431 283,084 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 44,325 47,598 142,807 152,836 Underwriting and other operating costs 19,285 20,606 59,670 62,154 Policyholder dividends 1,265 865 3,363 3,290 Total expenses 64,875 69,069 205,840 218,280 Income before taxes 26,613 24,460 72,591 64,804 Income tax expense 5,227 4,759 13,915 11,978 Net income $ 21,386 $ 19,701 $ 58,676 $ 52,826

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (cont.)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Basic EPS: Net income $ 21,386 $ 19,701 $ 58,676 $ 52,826 Basic weighted average common shares 19,256,069 19,216,545 19,243,689 19,204,196 Basic earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.03 $ 3.05 $ 2.75 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 21,386 $ 19,701 $ 58,676 $ 52,826 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,256,069 19,216,545 19,243,689 19,204,196 Stock options and restricted stock 46,482 56,439 76,510 76,840 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,302,551 19,272,984 19,320,199 19,281,036 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.02 $ 3.04 $ 2.74





AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 1,091,278 $ 1,125,490 Cash and cash equivalents 125,870 40,344 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 102,866 112,006 Premiums receivable, net 170,649 162,478 Deferred income taxes 18,480 21,852 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,341 19,734 Other assets 45,055 34,027 $ 1,574,539 $ 1,515,931 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 790,812 $ 798,409 Unearned premiums 154,635 149,296 Insurance-related assessments 29,035 28,258 Other liabilities 131,328 130,206 Shareholders’ equity 468,729 409,762 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,574,539 $ 1,515,931





Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.