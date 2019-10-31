Listen Technologies Partners with Audio Pro

/EIN News/ -- Manufacturer’s representative firm will grow Listen Technologies’ presence in Germany



BLUFFDALE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies , a leading provider of assistive listening systems for 21 years, has partnered with independent manufacturer’s representative firm Audio Pro Heilbronn Elektroakustik GmbH to distribute Listen Technologies products throughout Germany. Audio Pro will work directly with Listen Technologies Europe Managing Director Flemming Bjerke to increase awareness of the Listen Technologies brand in country and bring its award-winning assistive listening and tour products to market.

Audio Pro has a long history of representing premier audio brands in Germany. The company has an established network of dealers throughout the country and a reputation for service excellence. Listen Technologies continues to grow its presence in Europe . This partnership lets Audio Pro expand into new markets such as tour operations and education with products that enable users to experience exceptional audio and engaging content anytime, anywhere, on any platform.

“Audio Pro is one of the dominant pro audio distributors in Germany with a strong focus on technology and business,” said Bjerke. “Audio Pro takes all of their representations seriously and we are looking forward to working with the Audio Pro team to grow Listen Technologies’ market share in Germany.”

Listen Technologies’ technology platform, with ListenIR, Listen EVERYWHERE and ListenTALK, is setting the standard in the assistive listening and wireless audio distribution segments. Listen Technologies solutions are ideal in applications and collaboration settings where users expect high audio quality and flexibility.

“Listen Technologies brings cutting-edge technology and vision to the market and we are proud to be the new distributor for Listen Technologies products in Germany,” said Christoph Keller, Head of Sales – Systems & Project Group at Audio Pro. “By partnering with Listen Technologies, we are able to strengthen our presence in the assistive listening space and pursue new opportunities in the mobile collaboration market with ListenTALK.”

About Audio Pro

Audio Pro Heilbronn Elektroakustik GmbH was founded in 1998 in Heilbronn, Germany. The company positions itself in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region) as a leading value-adding distributor for professional audio and video technology. Together with long-standing partners, Audio Pro offers solutions for the entire signal chain. Audio Pro’s core competencies include distributing global leading brands such as AKG, JBL, AMX, and Genelec, and bringing added value to the market. Additionally, Audio Pro offers high consulting and service competence with its own training academy, marketing expertise and excellent relationship management with manufacturers, integrators and dealers. For more information, visit www.audiopro.de .

About Listen Technologies

Venues lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We provide personalized assistive technology to listen and engage in environments where hearing is difficult, whether in a theme park, house of worship, tour group, theater or other venue. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and engaging content anytime, anywhere, on any platform.

