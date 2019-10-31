Armanino Launches Members-Only AI Lab Resource Center

Members gain access to business use cases, discussion forums and more to apply AI technology in workplace operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced its AI Lab Resource Center is now live for registered members, offering a collaborative community where business leaders can gain a sustainable, competitive advantage in the marketplace by learning about artificial intelligence (AI) and how to apply practical AI solutions to workplace operations using robotic process automation, predictive analysis and virtual assistants.



“Members are able to move past the theoretical AI conversations and get straight into engaging proof-of-concept projects focused on real-world business challenges and opportunities,” said Tom Mescall, Partner-In-Charge of Consulting at Armanino LLP. “We focus on the AI solutions business executives need to scale their organizations for growth and market dominance.”

The AI Lab Resource Center offers exclusive access to business use cases, a forum to ask and answer AI questions, and insightful and objective product overviews evaluating the top AI tools in the marketplace by their features, effectiveness, benefits and value in an easy-to-digest format. Members can dive into additional categories providing educational resources and actionable advice under Trends & Articles, Business Scenarios and Tech Talks.

Armanino’s AI Lab, which launched in May , is the centralization of resources to learn, understand and experiment with AI technology. The Armanino AI Lab Resource Center allows businesses to leverage those resources to improve six mission-critical processes: Customer Experience, Supply Chain Management, Finance & Accounting, Talent Management, Risk Management and Privacy.

“Armanino’s AI Lab was created with the understanding that nearly 80% of business leaders know the importance that AI will play in the future, but they are at a loss for how to apply it to their own company,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “The resource center creates an immersive and supportive environment for those leaders to develop the automated future that’s right for their business.”

Benefits of AI Lab membership include:

Peer-to-peer meetings – Access to a community of like-minded, innovative business executives seeking to leverage AI to create sustainable, competitive advantages for their organizations

– Access to a community of like-minded, innovative business executives seeking to leverage AI to create sustainable, competitive advantages for their organizations Corporate visits – Hosted executive team visits to Armanino’s headquarters, with customized AI learning sessions focused on members’ specific goals and requirements

– Hosted executive team visits to Armanino’s headquarters, with customized AI learning sessions focused on members’ specific goals and requirements Educational microsite – Members-only access to a robust library of resources, including white papers, product reviews and proof-of-concept case studies vetted by our team of data scientists

– Members-only access to a robust library of resources, including white papers, product reviews and proof-of-concept case studies vetted by our team of data scientists Proof-of-concept models – Opportunity identification for AI applications, customized to fit the needs of each AI Lab member

– Opportunity identification for AI applications, customized to fit the needs of each AI Lab member Pooled AI resources – Access to Armanino’s AI technology, developers and data scientists

To learn more about Armanino’s AI Lab or apply for membership, visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/consulting/ai-lab/

