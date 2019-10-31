ClubCorp Acquires Seven Golf and Country Clubs from Toll Golf

Acquisition Adds Premier Collection of Upscale, Family-Oriented Clubs to ClubCorp’s Industry-Leading Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – announces it has acquired seven premier lifestyle golf clubs in residential communities located on the East Coast from Toll Golf, the golf and country club division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The clubs, which offer a variety of lifestyle amenities such as upscale, resort-style golf, tennis, fitness, aquatics, sports and dining, include:



Belmont Country Club in Ashburn, Virginia – a private country club offering an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, Golf Academy, 20 acres of practice facilities, dining room, ballroom and banquet facilities, sand volleyball court and tennis courts

in Ashburn, Virginia – a private country club offering an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, Golf Academy, 20 acres of practice facilities, dining room, ballroom and banquet facilities, sand volleyball court and tennis courts Dominion Valley Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia – a private country club offering an 18-hole Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, tennis, indoor basketball court, and Sports Pavilion with fitness facility, playground and three swimming pools

in Haymarket, Virginia – a private country club offering an 18-hole Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, tennis, indoor basketball court, and Sports Pavilion with fitness facility, playground and three swimming pools Regency at Dominion Valley Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia – a private country club featuring an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course

in Haymarket, Virginia – a private country club featuring an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina – a private country club featuring an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, tennis courts, pool with waterslide and kid-friendly splash zone, ballroom and banquet facilities

in Raleigh, North Carolina – a private country club featuring an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, tennis courts, pool with waterslide and kid-friendly splash zone, ballroom and banquet facilities Hasentree in Wake Forest, North Carolina – a private club offering an 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, clubhouse, 13,000-square-foot Family Activity Club, tennis courts, and café

in Wake Forest, North Carolina – a private club offering an 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, clubhouse, 13,000-square-foot Family Activity Club, tennis courts, and café Jupiter Country Club in Jupiter, Florida – a private club with an 18-hole Greg Norman Signature golf course, swim and racquet facility, family resort-style pool, tennis courts, and café

in Jupiter, Florida – a private club with an 18-hole Greg Norman Signature golf course, swim and racquet facility, family resort-style pool, tennis courts, and café Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, Maryland – a public golf club featuring an 18-hole Ault Clark-designed championship golf course and public restaurant

“We are excited to announce the addition of these exceptional lifestyle clubs to our portfolio and welcome their members and employees to the ClubCorp family,” said ClubCorp CEO, David Pillsbury. “Our focus is ensuring members experience every aspect of club life at its best – the fun and camaraderie, sports, health and wellness, and enhanced benefits – at the club level, in the community and while traveling around the world. We are now honored to help our newest members achieve the life and lifestyle to which they aspire.”

“Toll Brothers has done an outstanding job investing and reinvesting in their clubs, which are in ideal locations near some of our key markets,” said Tom Bennison, ClubCorp Chief Development Officer. “We are so pleased to add these clubs to the ClubCorp Network.”



“After visiting the clubs and meeting the staff at each one, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to begin working with the teams, who share our values and commitment of providing extraordinary experiences to the members,” said Bob Morse, ClubCorp Chief Operating Officer.



“As a leader in the industry, ClubCorp brings the highest standards of operations and an ever-expanding network of reciprocal privileges and products,” said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Toll Brothers. “This is the best fit for these clubs moving forward and a highly advantageous move for the members, whom I know will enjoy their new benefits.”



Members of these seven Toll Golf clubs will have the opportunity to obtain access to ClubCorp’s industry-leading network of private clubs, services and benefits.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and stadium clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.





Media Contact:

Patty Jerde

ClubCorp

972-888-7790

patty.jerde@clubcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a74e5da2-75ba-4f0b-a834-a905b1358c9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78c4443c-9702-431e-976f-250da352700c

Hasentree in Wake Forest, North Carolina Hasentree in Wake Forest, North Carolina, boasts a Tom Fazio-designed stunning golf course that is both fun and challenging for golfers of all skill levels. Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina Brier Creek Country Club in Raleigh, North Carolina, features an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, plus tennis courts, pool with waterslide and kid-friendly splash zone, ballroom and banquet facilities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.