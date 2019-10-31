OPTIZMO™ Chief Revenue Officer Jake Dearstyne Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

The Forbes Business Development Council is an invitation-only community for executives in sales and business development

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, announced that Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Jake Dearstyne has been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.



Dearstyne was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience over the course of his career. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Dearstyne into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Dearstyne has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence within the industry. He will have the opportunity to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights on sales, business development, and driving company growth in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts in the field.

Finally, Dearstyne will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am both excited and humbled to accept an invitation to join an organization so highly regarded as the Forbes Business Development Council,” said Dearstyne. “The opportunity to learn from, and grow with the group, and to contribute to a truly world-class content publishing platform is an honor.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

Media Contact:

Tom Wozniak

Executive Director of Marketing

tom@optizmo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.