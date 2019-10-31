Zimbabwe seeking strengthened cooperation with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - Zimbabwean ambassador to Angola Thando Madzvamuse Thursday in Luanda spoke of the need to set up a joint Cooperation Commission aimed to deepen economic relations between the States.,

Thando Madzvamuse, who was accredited as ambassador to Angola on October16, said so to the press at the end of courtesy greetings to Parliament Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The diplomat said that he had discussed with the Parliamentary leader the possibility of strengthening political, economic and Inter-Parliamentary cooperation of both countries.

He also spoke of existing opportunities the two countries could use for their benefit.

The ambassador also said that contacts were underway for the exchange of experiences in the field of agriculture.

At the meeting with the Angolan Parliament Speaker, the diplomat expressed the possibility of Zimbabwean doctors to strengthen Angola's health system, in an exchange that should extend to the education sector.

