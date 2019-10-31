Vice President arrives in Gaborone for inauguration of president-elect

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - Vice President Bornito de Sousa arrived this Thursday in Gaborone to attend, on behalf of the Head of State João Lourenço, the swearing-in ceremony of Botswana’s president-elect, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was re-elected on 23 October. ,

Bornito de Sousa was received at Sertse Khama airport by minister of Mineral Resource, Technology and Energy Security of Botswana, Mametla Masire.

Angolan ambassador to that country, Beatriz Morais, and high ranking officials of diplomatic representation also welcomed the vice president.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, 58, was re-elected for another five-year term, after his party, the PDB, was declared winner of the poll with 51 per cent of the votes.

In the ambit of his electoral win, Mokgweetsi Masisi was recently congratulated by President João Lourenço, on a message in which the Angolan stresses that the re-election is confirmation of the trust and confidence of Botswana's people.

The Angolan President encourages his Tswana counterpart to keep making efforts to achieve the great goals of progress, welfare and prosperity.

In the letter, the Angolan Head of State expresses Angola's interest in continuing to strengthen existing relations.

The two member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) discussed this year the possibility of setting up a bilateral cooperation commission.

The commission aims to revitalize the existing diplomatic relations that began in 1975.

A General Cooperation Agreement between Angola and Botswana has been in force since 2006.

