The Tile Shop opens store in Cary, the 5th store in North Carolina

New location next to Best Buy off of Crossroads Boulevard offers homeowners and trade professionals nearly 6,000 tile and stone products and design expertise

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop (NASDAQ: TTS), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, now operates five retail showrooms in North Carolina.



Located at 151 Crossroads Blvd., the approximately 17,000-square-foot retail showroom offers homeowners and trade professionals an exceptional design experience with a variety of nearly 6,000 high-quality tile designs. In-store design experts will be available to guide customers through the entire project process from inspiration to installation and take the guesswork out of designing. With the largest selection of tile in America, starting at $1.49/sq. ft., there is a product for every project from do-it-yourself backsplashes to major remodels.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our fifth retail showroom in North Carolina,” said Leigh Behrman, vice president of construction at The Tile Shop. “The new Cary showroom will help us to continue to better serve the Southeast. The unique, high-end product assortment and exceptional customer service will be attractive to Cary homeowners, flooring specialists, interior designers, home builders and remodelers.”

The Tile Shop: Bringing Visions to Life

The Tile Shop in Cary features all of the products, services and expertise necessary to envision and complete a distinctive home tile project. Highlights of the offerings available include:

High-quality tiles in an extensive variety of styles, color palettes, designs, shapes, patterns and materials, including the new and exclusive Annie Selke designer tile collection that translates the tactile quality of Annie Selke fabrics and prints to tile

Expert store associate guidance in selecting, designing and ordering tile and accessories tailored to the customer's specific design style

Accessories and finishing pieces to further enhance tile or stone selections, all to create a custom look for every space

A broad selection of full room displays providing design inspiration

Also, Pro Network benefits enable trade professionals to deliver the highest quality job to their clients and include tile specification sheets, instructional videos, tiered discounts, jobsite delivery, in-house credit, customer referrals and more.

The Tile Shop in Cary is located at 151 Crossroads Blvd., Cary, NC; call (919) 723-2999.

For more information or to get started on a dream design, please visit www.tileshop.com ; stop by a retail showroom ; or call customer service at 888-398-6595.

About The Tile Shop

The Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. Each store is outfitted with full-room tiled displays inspiring customers to bring their design ideas to life. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more online at www.tileshop.com .

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, and visit The Tile Shop’s blog at blog.tileshop.com .

Media Contact: Mark.Davis@TileShop.com



