CloudJumper to Show Next-Generation WVD Management Platform at Microsoft Ignite 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the company's plans to exhibit at Microsoft Ignite 2019, which takes place November 4-9 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. At the conference, CloudJumper will show its newest software, Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) version 5.3. The new platform is optimized for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) orchestration and management and will be featured in booth #2041.



A leading conference for Microsoft developers and IT professionals, the Ignite conference offers opportunities to meet industry experts, Microsoft MVPs and community members across a range of technology areas. Attendee networking is enhanced through parties, community areas and "Ask the Expert" sessions. At the event this year, CloudJumper will show its software platform for automating the deployment of WVD and its unique ability to simplify day-to-day administration that improves time-to-value for administrators.

Microsoft’s comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service became generally available in late Q3 and is the only virtual desktop solution built for Windows 10 that optimizes Office 365 ProPlus. When deployed and managed by CWMS, WVD is simple to use and provides support for both Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and multi-session Windows 10 use. CloudJumper-powered WVD environments allow administrators to virtualize and install both legacy and new applications in Azure so that users have access to every system a non-virtual desktop would provide.

WVD is deployed within Azure cloud infrastructure and used for compute, storage, diagnostics, advanced networking and connection brokering to run workloads at scale. The solution enhances IT availability and employee productivity, while reducing desktop management, infrastructure and support costs.

“CWMS is a highly functional and intelligent platform for WVD orchestration, offering rapid provisioning and simplified management for the cloud-forward enterprise,” said Robin Brandl, VP, strategic alliances at CloudJumper. “As a joint solution, the Azure-powered virtual desktop delivers an optimal Windows 10 experience and provides the user with greater access to IT resources without sacrificing performance or security.”

For additional information on Cloud Workspace® Management Suite for WVD, please visit: https://cloudjumper.com/contact/ .

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

