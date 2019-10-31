Bravatek Signs a Binding Letter of Intent to Become Financial Stakeholder in RMA Armament, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announced that it entered into a binding Letter of Intent to become a Financial Stakeholder in RMA Armament.



In July 2019, Bravatek announced that it had signed a special alliance agreement with RMA Armament, Inc., whereby Bravatek will provide a project-based business partnership channel for governmental and non-governmental departments / agencies / units for the purpose of promoting RMA’s relevant capabilities, products and/or service solutions. In addition, Bravatek will be instrumental in raising the capital needed by RMA to fulfill the expected $400 M plus contracts within the next twelve months.

Bravatek and RMA have worked together, through their “MAP” (Market Alliance Agreement) executed several months ago, to enable multi-million funding of RMA to accelerate both firms’ growth of security-related products and services, as well as augment their business for US government customers and other potential customers throughout the Rest of the World (ROW).

About

RMA Armament, Inc. is a privately held Veteran-owned small business which designs, manufactures and markets patented and NIJ certified hard body armor plates at its production fortress in Centerville, IA. Founder and CEO Blake Waldrop is a U.S. Marine veteran and former Law Enforcement officer who created the company to build stronger, lighter and more affordable body armor. To learn more, visit their website at: www.rmadefense.com.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com

Safe Harbor Statement



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Media contact:

Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

info@bravatek.com

1.866.490.8590



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.