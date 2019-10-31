Axiom Real-Time Metrics Presenting and Exhibiting at CNS Summit 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is exhibiting at the 10th Annual CNS Summit 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida taking place October 31st to November 2nd, 2019.



The CNS Summit’s slogan is ‘Collaborating for Novel Solutions, Shaping the future’. The goal of the summit is to provide a platform for collaboration between companies in the life science industry, bringing together pharma and biotech R&D leaders, the top tech companies involved in clinical development and healthcare innovation, investigator sites, service companies, and regulators from the FDA.

Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO, will be presenting a client case study in the Innovation Showcase on November 1st at 1:45PM EDT. Schachter’s presentation, ‘Realizing your desired study outcomes using Fusion ePRO: A Client Case Study,’ will feature a live demonstration of Fusion ePRO and highlight its key features.

“Patient reported outcomes are a critical aspect of clinical studies. Planning and execution and must be carefully considered, and there are significant number of pitfalls that can be avoided. Axiom’s Fusion ePRO delivers real-time notifications, intuitive data workflows, and real-time compliance tracking. These tools enable sponsors to capture and manage critical study data,” shared Schachter.

As exhibitors at CNS Summit, Axiom will be showcasing its unified eClinical solution, Fusion, and how it helps pharma, biotech, device and CROs manage their clinical data, study or study platform. Fusion is enterprise level in its depth and scope yet designed for people to be able to use without specific technical training and to be able to manage any type of clinical study from any browser, tablet, or phone.

Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer, further contributed, "We have deep expertise and excel in meeting the needs of small to mid-sized biotech, pharma, and device companies. We strongly believe that all organizations, irrespective of size, should be working with best-in-class, enterprise-level tools in terms of functionality. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot – it is critical to own your data relationship. Axiom Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your evolving needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Please stop by our booth for a conversation. Our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how."

Axiom invites attendees to join them for a quick discussion or demo of Fusion while at Boca Raton.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

