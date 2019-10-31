IDG UK Launches New Sites to Surround Entire Tech Buying Committee with Quality Content

In the booming UK tech landscape, CSO fills security insight need

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce the launch of three new UK-focused enterprise brands ( click to tweet ). In addition, IDG today announces a major investment in its UK marketing services capabilities, tooling up to better serve customers and audience as the UK tech landscape continues to thrive. Headlining the enhanced content focus is the launch of CSO UK - a security brand helping technology and business leaders stay ahead of evolving threats and insights. IDG is also relaunching its successful CIO UK and Computerworld UK brands—as well as introducing InfoWorld and Network World to the UK in early 2020.

There has never been a better time to be in the UK tech landscape. According to a 2019 Tech Nation report , scaleup tech investment was 2.5x higher than expected in the UK and investments for UK scaleup digital tech firms grew 61% between 2017 and 2018. To further demonstrate the growth, the UK technology sector produced thirteen $1 billion-dollar tech companies in the past year.

Content for the Full Technology Buying Team

As the UK technology scene becomes more vibrant, more individuals are becoming involved in the technology purchase process. According to IDG’s 2019 Role & Influence of the Technology Decision-Maker study, an average of 28 individuals is involved in technology buying decisions across EMEA. To ensure that these individuals have the insights they need to make educated buying decisions, IDG UK is excited to enhance its brand portfolio to ensure full coverage of trending technology topics, from AI, IoT, 5G and beyond. Mapping the editorial portfolio to the needs of these decision-makers, content for the c-suite will be covered in CIO and CSO; vendor relationships, business relationships and helping the workforce from apps to the network with Computerworld and Network World; and insights for the next-gen enterprise and UK’s disruptive start-up scene with InfoWorld and Techworld.

“IDG believes that technology exists to make the world a better place,” said Matt Egan, global editorial director, IDG Communications, Inc. “Our customers and audiences have been pushing for ever more local insights on global technology trends and we are uniquely positioned to serve the informational needs of technology buyers with quality content. We are thrilled to bring more educational channels to the UK following launches in ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, France and beyond in 2019.”

Need for Security Insight is Paramount

With regulations such as GDPR and frequent cyber-attack headlines requiring additional privacy and security resources, as well as the tremendous tech growth in the UK, it is no surprise that many technical workers are shifting to security roles. There will be approximately 100,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the UK by 2022, according to the global information security workforce study , which demonstrates the need for a reliable educational resource.

To fill this need, the launch of CSO addresses all security disciplines from risk management to network defence to fraud and data loss prevention. Readers will have unparalleled access to in-depth and insightful content that will support key decisions and investments.

Solutions for Marketers to Connect with Tech Decision-Makers

Technology decision-makers rely on IDG’s relevant and trustworthy editorial content. This trusted relationship feeds a data-driven content strategy by developing first-party data around behavioural, intent, and declared demographic information. This first-party data in turn fuels programs produced for strategic tech marketers looking to build relationships with this audience. IDG UK offers numerous opportunities for tech marketers to build engagement campaigns to share their message in the right context and in a brand-safe environment, including:

Demand Generation: Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context

Targeting the right people, at the right time and in the right context Marketing Solutions: A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement

A fully integrated portfolio—research, custom content, social, platform development and more—to drive audience engagement Events: Premium face-to-face events that enhance brand association with sales-ready attendees

Premium face-to-face events that enhance brand association with sales-ready attendees IDG’s Ad Exchange: Connecting qualified buyers and sellers using cutting-edge technology and the efficiencies of an automated buying platform

“Our brands and journalists are at the heart of the UK technology conversation,” said Jim McGinty, Managing Director, IDG UK, IDG Communications, Ltd. “As the UK continues to boom as a tech hub, I am thrilled that we are investing heavily in our portfolio to ensure we educate and inform the full spectrum of technology decision-makers. IDG’s investment in quality content means we are connecting more technology buyers and sellers through robust programs based on the quality first-party data we earn from that premium content.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, Tech Advisor, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

