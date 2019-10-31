Polish Classical Performance Planned at Scientology Info Center in Downtown Clearwater

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday November 3rd, Andreas Kazmierczak returns to Downtown Clearwater with a classical piano performance at the Scientology Information Center.



The performance includes a selection of music from Chopin, Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30pm, and the performance begins at 7:00pm. There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited.

In 2017 Andreas gave 2 performances at the Information Center. His debut performance was for Father’s Day and his 2nd show was for National Piano Month in September. At these events Kazmierczak performed and narrated music from Chopin, a Polish composer, as well as music from Beethoven and Liszt.

As an immigrant from Poland, and lover of music, Kazmierczak enjoys sharing his heritage through classical music.

Kazmierczak has ten years of classical piano training. He studied under Tibor Yusti Von Arth from Austria, a well-known musician and teacher. Mr. Kazmierzack stopped performing at the age of 21 due to extreme stage fright at a piano competition. He credits his ability to now perform in front of audiences with the spiritual counselling he received in Scientology which he says revived his interest and passion for playing the piano.

“By trade, I am computer programmer, and a Master of Civil Engineering, but my heart is in the piano and its music. It’s very magical – and classical music is something that people from all over the world appreciate,” said Kazmierczak.

“L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of Scientology, had a lifelong devotion to music. He was self-taught on the saxophone, banjo and harmonica. He could also play the organ. His musical talent and expertise extended to being a musical director, arranger, performer and composer,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center and event organizer. “Following in this tradition of music and the arts, the Information Center provides a platform for those with musical and artistic ability to showcase their talent. Mr. Hubbard once said, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.’”

To attend this concert or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances, and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.

Contact Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0fd9120-507d-45c4-b6b0-2aa6a98e5c12





Scientology Information Center Classical Concert Polish pianist, Mr. Andreas Kazmierzack will give a classical piano performance on Saturday, November 3rd at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater. Refreshments will begin at 6:30pm, concert starts 7pm. Families, friends and neighbors are welcome.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.