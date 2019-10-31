Global Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $45.39 Billion by 2026 at 5.4% CAGR

Rise in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices, technological advancements, and growth in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. Based on region, North America held the lion’s share contributing the highest revenue of the total market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global endoscopy devices market fostered $30.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $45.39 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The surge in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices, technological advancements, and growth in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors that drive the growth of the global endoscopy devices market. Furthermore, less recovery time and nominal postoperative complications, and favorable FDA approvals and reimbursement policies in developed countries supplement the market growth. On the other hand, the scarcity of trained physicians and endoscopies and infections due to few endoscopes hamper the market growth. However, emerging economies to offer lucrative opportunities and unmet medical demands in developing countries provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

On the basis of the product type, the market is bifurcated into endoscopes, visualization & documentation systems, mechanical endoscopy equipment, accessories, and others. The endoscopes segment held the highest position accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the accessories segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of hygiene, single-use, reprocessing, and sterilization. The reprocessing segment held the largest revenue, contributing nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the single-use segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include

Olympus Corporation

HOYA Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medrobotics Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew, Plc

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, and

Medtronic Plc.

They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.



