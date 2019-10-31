Zephyr Real Estate Agent April Lepito Smith Is C.A.R. Rising Star

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) has just announced the 2019 Rising Star Award recipients. April Lepito Smith from Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin County office is on that short, but illustrious roster. Winners are chosen from across the state of California to recognize new talent and up-and-coming agents. The awards are intended to help boost budding careers and ambitious new members making waves in the industry. Only 15 stars are chosen, and April is one of them. She is the first Marin County recipient in over 15 years.



April is celebrating her first anniversary with Zephyr and was named Zephyr Rookie of the Year for 2018. She has owned several properties in the Bay Area, understands the complexities of home buying and selling and has her finger on the pulse of the Bay Area market.

April has held various positions throughout her career, and has achieved awards and honors from both Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller, family-owned businesses. She enjoys working closely with people to assist them in accomplishing their goals, and her competitive spirit makes that a reality.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a representative of the next generation of leading agents,” commented April. “I have a passion for the industry and have found my work home at Zephyr.”

April transplanted from the East Coast in 2007, and found her new home in Marin after years in San Francisco. She and her family reside there along with an 11-year old feral cat who, incidentally, made it into her neighbor’s disclosures during the sale of the home under the ‘Dangerous Wildlife’ section! She may be reached at aprilsmith@zephyrre.com or 415.529.8212.

Brokers, owners or managers may nominate an eligible REALTOR® to the C.A.R. for the Rising Star recognition. Nominations for 2020 will be received later this year. Requirements include membership in C.A.R., having closed a minimum of 10 transactions or $3.6 million in the last year, and have no restrictions of violations. A panel consisting of the chairs and vice chairs of the Young Professionals Network will review and select the recipients, who are then invited to the C.A.R. REimagine! Conference & Expo to be recognized and participate in events for the week.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com .

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

April Lepito Smith Zephyr Real Estate Agent April Lepito Smith Is C.A.R. Rising Star



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.