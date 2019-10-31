Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2019 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 3493498#. This recording will be available until November 27, 2019.

For further information:

Manon Lacroix

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.