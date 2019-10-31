Veruna’s Founder, Jon Lincoln, Wins ACORD Leadership Award

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce that the company’s founder and chief product officer, Jon Lincoln , has been selected as a 2019 ACORD Leadership Award winner .



“Having started his career in stand-up comedy, Jon probably doesn’t look like your typical insurtech leader at first glance,” said Eliot Bless, VP of operations at Veruna . “But, he also has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a track record of successful ventures in the insurance industry. His vision for the future development and direction of the Veruna solution really gives agencies a competitive edge.”

Lincoln’s focus in recent years on building a business and a solution which enables independent insurance agencies to leverage new technology for growth are primary reasons for his selection as one of this year’s ACORD Leadership Award winners. Under his leadership, Veruna’s ease of use, native mobile interface, and robust functionality are turning the world of insurance agency management on its head. And, Veruna is providing insurance agencies new and better ways of customizing, managing, and distributing ACORD forms with access to more than 800 forms in the Veruna library .

As a company, Veruna is no stranger to the ACORD awards, having received ACORD’s 2016 Innovation of the Year award, and 2017 Organization Leadership and Case Study awards. The ACORD Leadership Award, in particular, recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in guiding the insurance industry towards greater clarity in the sharing of insurance data. It is awarded to both individuals and organizations demonstrating leadership in the areas of standards develop, advocacy, and/or implementation.

Jon Lincoln and the other ACORD Award winners were honored during this year’s ACORD Connect 2019 event in Boston, MA on October 30th.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is a global, nonprofit organization serving the insurance and related industries. ACORD facilitates the development of open consensus data standards and standard forms, and works with its members and partner organizations to drive implementation of those standards. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit the association website at www.acord.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9415a84-d181-4e13-a4a6-809f086a6a12

Jon Lincoln Jon Lincoln, founder and Chief Product Officer



