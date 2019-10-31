Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming November 5, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Meredith Corporation (“Meredith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MDP ) securities between January 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Meredith investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On September 5, 2019, the Company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which is well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time, Inc., which the Company had acquired in January 2018, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $10.14 per share, or over 23%, to close at $33.68 per share on September 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) that the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Meredith during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 5, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com



