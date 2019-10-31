Pendulum Therapeutics to Receive the 2019 Pantheon DiNA Rising Star Award from California Life Sciences Association

Distinguished Pantheon Awards program honors innovation and excellence in companies and individuals dedicated to enhancing California life sciences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pendulum Therapeutics today announced that the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) has awarded it the 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ Award for Rising Star. The award recognizes Pendulum Therapeutics’ ongoing commitment to developing solutions that impact human health through microbiome interventions.



CLSA’s Pantheon Awards , now in its 16th year, is a long-standing program that brings together over 500 industry pioneers annually to recognize excellence in the California life sciences sector and celebrate the contributions and achievements of leading life sciences innovators in the state.

“We are honored to receive the Rising Star award from the California Life Sciences Association, recognizing Pendulum’s work in discovering and developing novel microbiome-targeted interventions,” said Colleen Cutcliffe, Co-founder and CEO. “We appreciate CLSA’s support in helping us achieve our mission of making millions of lives healthier through microbiome-targeted medical probiotics.”

“It is always a pleasure to honor the recipients of the Pantheon DiNA Awards, as they represent California’s brightest innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists who are contributing to tangible positive change in medical care and life sciences,” said Mike Guerra, President and CEO, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA). “Each year, we see our community of life sciences pioneers continue to grow, and CLSA’s Pantheon DiNA Award Ceremony is a celebration of the great accomplishments of this sector, including individuals and companies, and the strides made this year. CLSA congratulates Pendulum on receiving the 2019 Pantheon Award for Rising Star, and we look forward to bringing California’s life sciences sector together in celebration on Nov. 15 in San Francisco.”

Visit www.clsapantheon.org for more information.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is an evidence-based microbiome company that uses DNA sequencing to develop Medical Probiotics for specific diseases. The company’s proprietary microbiome discovery and development platform identifies disease-targeted mechanisms of action in metabolic syndrome and its comorbidities. Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to-date from Mayo Clinic as the first investor and Sequoia Capital leading Series B. Formerly Whole Biome, Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co .

