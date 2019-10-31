Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dropbox, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 3, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Dropbox, Inc. (“Dropbox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBX) investors who purchased Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s March 2018 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).



On or about March 23, 2018, Dropbox held its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 41.4 million shares at $21.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, Dropbox announced its second quarter 2019 financial results and claimed to have “more than 500 million registered users” as of June 2019, or essentially flat user growth since December 31, 2017. Moreover, the Company’s revenue growth was only 18%, a sharp decline from annual growth rates of 40% and 31% highlighted in the Registration Statement.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.75, or nearly 13%, to close at $18.71 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Dropbox’s stock has traded as low as $17.26, significantly below the $21 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) that Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the IPO; (3) that Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about Dropbox’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

