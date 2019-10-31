Eastbridge’s latest report examines employee attitudes towards benefits, including voluntary products

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the voluntary/worksite market continues to evolve and grow, listening to your customers’ needs is more important than ever. When developing products, marketing plans and enrollment strategies, carriers that want to succeed in the voluntary market must consider the needs, wants and expectations of all customer or key stakeholder groups, including brokers, employers and employees.



To support increased understanding of both the voluntary market and customers, Eastbridge publishes MarketVisionTM reports every few years that provide detailed data for each customer group. This report, MarketVisionTM—The Employee Viewpoint©, updates previous studies, where appropriate, and provides important information on employee attitudes and opinions about voluntary products.

The report addresses important questions such as:

What types of benefits (voluntary and employer-paid) do employees own?

What payment methods do employees prefer to pay for future benefits purchases?

How important are various insurance products to employees?

How interested are employees in purchasing products they don’t currently own on a voluntary basis?

What are the reasons employees purchase voluntary products?

How are employees introduced to and educated about voluntary benefits?

How do employees prefer to learn about voluntary benefits?

What are employees’ preferred enrollment methods?

The study also compares the current results to those in past MarketVision™ studies.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada

