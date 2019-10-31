PURA – Puration Makes Bid To Acquire European Company To Establish Local Bottling

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced making an offer to acquire a company headquartered in Germany as part of a strategy to bottle locally. PURA recently announced a distribution agreement in Europe for its EVERx CBD Sports Water with other CBD infused beverages to follow. The initial agreement is estimated to add $4 million in sales next year. Management indicates that the potential of European distribution beyond the initial $4 million projection warrants the establishment of a local bottling capacity.



PURA realized $1 million in revenue last year in 2018 and then reported another $1 million in revenue in just the first six months of 2019. PURA management has set a $4 million revenue target for year-end 2019. With PURA’s growing number of new distribution agreements in strategic markets, a recent analyst projection has PURA reaching $8 million in revenue in 2020.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

