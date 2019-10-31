Rigado Appoints Sean Riley Chief Executive Officer

Former Intel, Lattice Semiconductor and Data I/O executive to accelerate Rigado’s global expansion

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigado , the leading provider of Enterprise Bluetooth for Commercial IoT, today announced Sean Riley has been appointed by the board as its new Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, he will also join the Rigado Board of Directors. Interim President, Greg Rau, will move to the Chief Operating Officer role. These changes are effective November 1, 2019.

Len Jordan, Rigado board of directors member and managing director at Madrona Venture Group, said, “Rigado is well-positioned in an industry undergoing immense growth. With Sean’s vision, focus and deep experience at the helm, we have every confidence Rigado will continue to build on its leadership position in Enterprise Bluetooth for Commercial IoT.” Jordan continued, “With recent innovations like Rigado Edge Connect, Rigado’s momentum has grown considerably under Greg’s guidance. We are grateful to his leadership and look forward to continuing to work with him as COO.”

Riley joins Rigado with over 25 years in the hardware, networking, and software industries, including strategic business leadership roles at early stage companies and large enterprises alike. He has served in executive positions at Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, TriQuint/Qorvo, and most recently at Data I/O.

“I am honored and energized to join Rigado and its incredibly strong team of employees who have an impressive record of innovation in the IoT space,” said Riley. “Rigado is solving real problems for large customers and I am excited to repeat this success at greater scale. I look forward to leading Rigado through its next chapter of growth.”

In the year since Rigado announced $15M in Series A funding, the company has seen rapid year-over-year growth fueled by accelerated new product development and global expansion. Rigado recently announced updates to its Edge-as-a-Service solution, including the Edge Connect Platform for Enterprise Bluetooth data processing as well as plug-and-play integration with Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure.

About Rigado

The Rigado Edge-as-a-Service platform is deployed in more than 15,000 locations across 75 countries. Rigado connects over 6 million devices for Enterprise IoT solutions including smart office and buildings, connected retail, and intelligent logistics. Rigado was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Portland, OR with EMEA offices in London. Rigado can be reached at www.rigado.com.

