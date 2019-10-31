DNV GL Introduces Nation’s First Extracorporeal Life Support Program Certification

/EIN News/ -- MILFORD, OHIO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNV GL Healthcare – the nation’s fastest growing accreditation organization – announces the first of its kind Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) Program Certification.



ECLS – the use of external mechanisms to provide prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to patients whose heart and lungs are not able to function – is most commonly utilized in children’s hospitals. ECLS is also a critical component of heart and lung transplant procedures. The administration and maintenance of ECLS requires the highest levels of coordination among interdisciplinary care teams within a hospital, including surgeons, physicians, nursing staff, and pharmacists.



“ECLS is one of the most complex clinical services a hospital can offer," said DNV GL President Patrick Horine. “DNV GL provides the only onsite audit and certification of ECLS programs. ECLS Program Certification recognizes the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the highest levels of patient safety and process improvement.”



The initial DNV GL ECLS Program Certification consists of a two-day survey of hospital staff, equipment, and procedures. The survey team includes an individual with current ECLS program experience and a specially qualified DNV GL surveyor. ECLS program certification is available to all hospitals regardless of whether or not they are accredited by DNV GL.



For more information about the ECLS program certification, visit the DNV GL Healthcare website at https://www.dnvgl.us/assurance/healthcare/ecls.html.

More than 500 hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL Healthcare over the past decade for their accreditation and certification services



“Certification assists an organization in identifying and improving processes central to quality, efficiency, and patient care,” said Gary Davis, DNV GL Business Assurance North American Regional Manager. “Our clients appreciate the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage and to drive program innovation.”



About DNV GL



DNV GL Business Assurance is a world-leading certification body. We help businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services. Within healthcare we help our customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training.



The DNV GL Group operates in more than 100 countries. Our 12,500 professionals are dedicated to helping our customers make the world safer, smarter and greener. www.dnvglcert.com/healthcare.

Attachment

Faith Beaty DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc. 281-396-1757 faith.beaty@dnvgl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.