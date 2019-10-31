CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ADTN, MDP, MGNX and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adtran-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: ADTRAN, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ADTRAN, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Meredith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

To learn more about the MacroGenics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/viewray-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Viewray, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Viewray, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.