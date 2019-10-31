Veritas Farms Releases Cutting-edge Sports Cream Infused with Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the company has released a full-spectrum hemp infused sports cream in a 2 ounce convenient squeeze tube.



Veritas Farms™ brand Sports Cream is specially formulated by compound pharmacists to achieve with long lasting absorption designed to help minimize recovery times and support post-work out recovery. This represents Veritas Farms’ first product tailored specifically to athletes and will help the company break into a major growth area. Each 2-ounce tube contains 600mg of farm-to-home full spectrum hemp oil and its convenient size and tube format make it great for travel and easy to apply.

“By focusing on expanding into the lucrative athletics niche, Veritas Farms is continuing to prove its credentials as an innovator in the full-spectrum-hemp field,” commented CEO and co-founder Alexander Salgado. “Athletes require fast-acting and effective products in order to reach their maximum potential and our new Sports Cream provides just that.”

The Company will showcase and sample the new Sports Cream to consumers this weekend at its booth at the Malibu Marathon, of which the Company is a sponsor.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

