Patient Access Solutions Inc. Names Two Members to Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jon McBride, Chief Technical Officer for Integrated Health Association (IHA) based in San Francisco, CA, and Jarvis Shockey, Senior Vice President for VPay, Inc based in Dallas, TX, to its Board of Advisors effective December 1, 2019.



Joseph Gonzalez, on behalf of the Board of Directors, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Jon and Jarvis as new independent advisors to the Board and especially value their expertise and innovative approach to business development and execution. They join the Company at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward and build deeper relationships to fulfill our purpose of helping people. The addition will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they agreed to join us." Mr. Gonzalez added, “Moving forward the Board will regularly evaluate its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience, and perspective necessary to drive growth for all shareholders. We believe a refreshed board, advisors, and management team will be committed to achieving outstanding performance and maximizing shareholder value. As we continue to transition the Company will be making announcements in the coming days and weeks regarding material developments."

About Jarvis Shockey

Shockey, 55, Senior Vice President for Vpay, Inc. based in Dallas, TX. Mr. Shockey is the Executive Sales Principal for VPay’s Health Insurance Payments Unit that has grown under his watch from a new business segment to processing over $5B in provider reimbursement payments per year. Prior to that, he has served in various executive sales positions at Trizetto, Fiserv, Bank of America, and Verifone. Jarvis has over 25 years of Sales and Sales Management experience with 19 years focused on healthcare technology. Mr. Shockey holds a BS in Marketing from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About Jon McBride

McBride, 49, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for the Integrated Healthcare Association of California Health Plans (IHA) since 2017. Prior to that, Jon co-founded Afoundria in 2012, a healthcare technology company focused on developing solutions that connect communities of caregivers for better patient care coordination and documentation. Mr. McBride was named Chief Technology Officer for Availity, LLC in 2003 and for almost 10 years led and managed all aspects of Availity’s business technology solutions and innovation. Availity is a joint venture technology platform owned by Humana, BCBS of Florida, Anthem BCBS, Healthcare Services Corporation (HCSC), and BCBS of Minnesota. Jon’s leadership and innovative approach helped support Availity’s business from its start-up phase to a business with a $150M+ top line processing billions of transactions per year. Mr. McBride holds a BS in Computer Science and MBA from the University of Texas Austin and the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas Dallas.

About Joseph Gonzalez

Gonzalez, 48, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Sunfish Health since 2014. Sunfish Health is a Clinical Data exchange focused on mining and normalization of clinical information for use by Health Insurance Companies. For over 18 years Mr. Gonzalez has developed and/or advised with the nation's leading companies in the financial, healthcare, and clinical data verticals. During that period, he Co-Founded Inmediata in 2004, a Puerto Rico based Healthcare clearinghouse, and led their US Mainland expansion initiative under the Secure EDI brand. His team was responsible for growing Inmediata from a start up to a topline of $30M. Inmediata was sold to private equity for $90M in 2013. Joseph has been professionally engaged in the industry by holding leadership roles with standards developing organizations. From 2010-2015 he served as member of the Cooperative Exchange, the US Association of Health IT companies, Executive Committee and Board of Directors. From 2012 to 2015 he served as its President and Chairman. He has also held the positions of Vice Chairman and Board of Directors Trustee to the NCPDP/NDEDIC. Joseph has Chaired or co-chaired committees and workgroups within ASC X12, Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), Center for Affordable Quality Healthcare's CORE initiative and the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). Joseph has been a featured speaker on 4010/5010 transaction transition, Innovations in Healthcare Payments and Electronic Remittance, and testified before Health and Human Services (Center for Medicare Services), U.S. Congressional Health Data Advisory Sub Committee. Additionally, he has been a featured participant in Healthcare Informatics Round table events hosted by the Robert W Johnson Foundation and authored white papers on Clinical Data & Electronic Medical Record strategies and solutions. Mr. Gonzalez holds a BA in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

