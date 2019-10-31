Stay Healthy With The 123 Diet This Halloween!

Try Out These Low Calorie, Sweet Recipes, From A Trending Australian Diet Plan

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Fl., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you've been watching your waistline, you may, understandably, be feeling a little frustrated this Halloween season. It’s a feeling that Emma Moroni, the founder of the 123Diet, understands all too well. After a lifelong battle with her weight, she finally decided to take matters into her own hands and partnered with a biochemist friend to develop a weight-loss aid that would actually work in 2009.

Once she did, she lost over 46 lbs in just 2 months! Since then, her “123Diet” has become an Australian sensation, and she and her team are currently hard at work to bring this amazing program to the attention of Americans.

The 123Diet works by combining a healthy clean-eating plan with our signature drops. Their most important ingredient is extract from the gymnema sylvestre plant, which can curb carb cravings by suppressing our ability to detect sweet tastes and helping to regulate our blood sugar levels. They also contain metabolism-boosting green tea extract and several different amino acids, which can encourage your body to hang onto its muscle and still burn plenty of fat.

Every purchase includes a copy of our clean-eating meal plan, and all you need to do is dissolve our drops under your tongue fifteen minutes before each meal. The three recipes that follow are an example of the kind of healthy and delicious recipes that can be enjoyed by people on our program. They use a few little extras like stevia and spices to make fruit taste almost as yummy as candy!

All three of these recipes contain under 100 calories, nearly no fat, plenty of filling fiber, and under 20 grams of natural sugar. In contrast, your typical serving of candy contains nearly no fiber, as many as 30 grams of sugar, and up to a quarter of your recommended daily intake of fat! Candy is also far more likely than healthier food to trigger overeating or set off a dangerous cycle of cravings.

The 123Diet could be a great way to kick-start a healthy lifestyle before you face the chaos of the holiday season. If you stick strictly to the program, you could easily lose more than 10 pounds by Thanksgiving! Meanwhile, instead of indulging in high-calorie candy this Halloween, why not get a taste of what the 123Diet has to offer?

Dark Chocolate Flavored Strawberry Slices

Ingredients

1/2 cup strawberries

Dark chocolate stevia extract

Directions

Arrange strawberry slices in a bowl. Drizzle dark chocolate stevia over the slices and serve chilled. Garnish with mint if desired.

Warm Spiced Orange

Ingredients

2 tablespoons lemon juice

One orange sliced or segmented

Dash of cloves

Dash of nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon powdered vanilla

Stevia to taste (powdered or flavored liquid)

Directions

Mix spices with lemon juice and stevia. Warm slightly in saucepan and add oranges. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot or chilled.

Apple Cookies

Ingredients

Pulp from 1 apple (juice can be used for apple martini or mocktail)

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon vanilla powder

Stevia to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

Mix pulp from 1 apple with stevia and spices and form into cookies (1-2). Bake the cookies for approximately 15-20 minutes or until slightly brown.

