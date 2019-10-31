VanillaSoft Named a Leader in the G2 Fall 2019 Report for Sales Engagement

VanillaSoft Leads Main Competitors - SalesLoft, Outreach - in 14 of 17 areas, including ease of use, quality of support, ease of administration, and more.

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized once again as a Leader on the Fall 2019 G2 Grid for Sales Engagement. VanillaSoft received the highest rating, when compared against key competitors SalesLoft and Outreach, in 14 of the 17 comparison points within G2’s Sales Engagement category.

VanillaSoft’s top ratings include the areas of, ‘Ease of Doing Business With’ (94%), ‘Ease of Use' (92%), ‘Ease of Admin’ (88%), ‘Quality of Support’ (89%), ‘Content Management’ (96%), ‘Workflow Management’ (95%), and ‘CRM Integration’ (95%).

Time and time again, VanillaSoft customers have noted their high level of satisfaction with the VanillaSoft Sales Engagement Platform on G2.com:

“The best thing about VanillaSoft is how user friendly it is. Very easy to navigate and ensures I stay productive making calls and contacting clients.” ~Business Development Associate, Accounting

“The entire user experience, if rated on a scale of 1 to 10, is 10.” ~Marketing Representative, Small Business

“VanillaSoft is very user friendly and provides intelligent info and feedback on reporting for our clients.” ~Director, Executive Office

“If you are looking for a way to reach customers more efficiently, look no further than VanillaSoft.” ~Inside Sales Manager, Wholesale

Earlier this month, VanillaSoft was also recognized by G2 as the Momentum Leader in Sales Performance Management – leading all other vendors in the Sales Performance Management category in terms of momentum, and outpacing industry growth by delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of users. The G2 Momentum Grid, “identifies products that are on a high growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence”.

David Hood, CEO at VanillaSoft, said: “For over a decade, we have been striving to develop the very best sales engagement software. We talk to our customers, we learn from them, and we are continually incorporating features and functionality that will help to make their daily tasks easier, and in turn will help them to close more deals. It is overwhelming to see the feedback from our customers on G2, and to know that we are meeting and exceeding their expectations with not only our software, but also with customer support.”

For more information, visit the VanillaSoft website and check out the G2 Sales Engagement Product Comparison Report. To read more reviews of VanillaSoft, or to leave your own review, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

About G2.com

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com's revolutionizing how businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million monthly users rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has 900,000 reviews, and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include IBM and Zoom. Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was in October 2018, followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

