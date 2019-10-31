Livongo Announces Updated Presentation Time at Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced a change to its presentation time at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Management is now scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. Mountain Time.



A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.livongo.com/.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

650-413-9528

Media Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712



