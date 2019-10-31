Fortinet’s Latest Security Processor Accelerates the Industry’s Best-Selling Next-Generation Firewall

FortiGate 60F Sets a New Benchmark for Security Compute Ratings and Delivers High-Performance for Integrated Security and SD-WAN

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“We hear from an increasing number of customers who are struggling to achieve the required level of user experience, visibility, and security at their WAN edge to support key business applications. With today’s introduction of the FortiGate 60F powered by our latest security processor, Fortinet continues its commitment to security innovation, setting industry records for performance to empower network leaders to truly transform their WAN edge. Our rapidly growing marketshare underscores the need for Fortinet’s Security-Driven Networking approach to SD-WAN, which consolidates SD-WAN, advanced routing, and advanced security capabilities into a single appliance.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate 60F Next-Generation Firewall , the fastest, most powerful desktop Secure SD-WAN appliance. With over 1.5 million units sold worldwide, the FortiGate 60 series is the best-selling next-generation firewall and now includes Fortinet’s purpose-built system on a chip 4 (SOC4) security processor to achieve the highest Security Compute Ratings in the industry to support customers’ WAN edge transformation.

Digital innovation and rapid cloud adoption is changing the face of today’s business and has created significant challenges for organizations, such as poor user experience due to network bandwidth constraints and increased security risks with branches connected to the internet. Software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) have emerged as the favored solution to solve these issues while also reducing the costs associated with MPLS connections. However, not all SD-WAN solutions have risen to the requirements of today’s WAN edge. Many SD-WAN solutions on the market are incomplete and do not adequately provide the right performance, visibility, or security to ensure a secure connection and high quality of user experience.

To continue its focus on supporting enterprises’ WAN edge transformation and delivering Secure SD-WAN , Fortinet is announcing the latest next-generation firewall to include its patented SOC4 security processor: the FortiGate 60F. Key features include:

FortiGate 60F consolidates SD-WAN, advanced routing, and advanced security capabilities into a single appliance that enables network leaders to deploy Secure SD-WAN quickly and easily, while also reducing complexity by consolidating point products into a single offering. This allows high performance and improved user experience at an optimal total cost of ownership (TCO).



To help customers maintain high quality user experience for their business critical traffic (be it SaaS, multi-cloud, or unified communications), FortiGate 60F delivers best-in-class application steering, giving visibility to all traffic (even if encrypted) without impacting performance and ensuring all critical applications are routed to their best path.



FortiGate 60F leverages Security-Driven Networking principals – powered by Fortinet’s patented SOC4 security processor – to deliver the fastest deep inspection of SSL/TLS encrypted traffic (including the industry’s first support for TLS 1.3) at 750Mbps, 11 times greater than the industry average. The FortiGate 60F offers comprehensive threat prevention with IPS, application control, and anti-malware at 700Mbps, four times greater than the industry average, to help customers protect their network without impacting performance.

Fortinet security processors radically increase the performance, scalability, and value of Fortinet solutions while greatly improving user experience and shrinking space and power requirements. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark that compares the performance of Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC-based next-generation firewall appliance to other NGFW and SD-WAN vendors in that same price range that utilize generic CPUs for networking and security capabilities. The FortiGate 60F powered by Fortinet’s SOC4 security processor highlights the security processor advantage, enabling the following Security Compute Ratings:

Specification FortiGate

60F (SOC4

ASIC) Industry

Average Security

Compute

Rating Palo Alto

Networks

PA 220 Check Point

1550

Security

Gateway Cisco

Meraki

MX 67 VMware

VeloCloud

520V Cisco

Viptela

vEdge

100 Firewall 10 Gbps 0.65 Gbps 15x 0.5 Gbps 1 Gbps 0.45 Gbps N/A N/A IPSEC VPN 6.5 Gbps 0.38 Gbps 17x 0.1 Gbps 1.3 Gbps 0.2 Gbps 0.2 Gbps 0.1 Gbps Threat Prevention 0.70 Gbps 0.18 Gbps 4x 0.15 Gbps 0.45 Gbps 0.3 Gbps N/A N/A SSL Inspection 0.75 Gbps 0.065 Gbps 11x 0.065 Gbps N/A N/A N/A N/A Concurrent sessions 700,000 15,000 47x 64,000 14,000 N/A N/A N/A

Source: FortiGate results from Fortinet tests. Other vendor information from datasheets. N/A reflects that vendor does not publish performance specifications.

* Industry average is calculated using similar price point solutions from Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, Cisco Meraki, Cisco Viptela, VMware VeloCloud, and other vendors.

The FortiGate 60F offers the best price/performance in its class and lays the groundwork for network leaders to easily migrate to Secure SD-Branch by extending security from the WAN to the access edge in an integrated and automated fashion from a single console.

Today’s announcement reinforces Fortinet’s commitment to Secure SD-WAN and aligns with Fortinet’s recent positioning among the top three vendors in worldwide market share for SD-WAN equipment by revenue in 2Q19, showing a 234% quarter-over-quarter growth rate.

The solution is also backed by third party validation, receiving two consecutive “recommended” ratings in the NSS Labs SD-WAN Group Test Reports . This additional validation underscores Fortinet’s focus on delivering the best performance and advanced security to deliver true WAN edge transformation to its customers.

Supporting Quotes:

“Fortinet significantly reduces complexity for customers because SD-WAN functionality is delivered on the FortiGate appliance, which means MSPs only have to manage one device with one team. With other SD-WAN solutions, the customer might have to bounce back and forth between the firewall team and the SD-WAN team to resolve an issue. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, everything is on one box and managed by one team, so MSPs are able to more seamlessly get their customers’ WAN connectivity back up and running without the risk of compromising their security posture.”

-Erik Nordquist, Sr. Product Manager, TPx Communications

“Fortinet provides solutions that are flexible enough to accommodate future changes in our network and will allow us to deploy SD-WAN with the right security requirements. In Fortinet we found a vendor with an excellent global reputation, a strong product offering, and a record of continuous innovation, including the new FortiGate 60F, that can support our needs now and in the future.”

-Keith, Head of IT, Marina Developments Limited

