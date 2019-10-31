OpsRamp an Exhibitor at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 in Barcelona

Discover the Digital Operations Command Center for the hybrid enterprise and see live demonstrations of the OpsRamp digital operations management platform.

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for hybrid IT Infrastructure discovery, monitoring, and management, today announced it’s exhibiting at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can consolidate hybrid, fragmented, and shadow IT onto a digital operations command center with hybrid infrastructure monitoring and artificial intelligence for IT operations ( AIOps ) and control the chaos of modern IT infrastructure management.



The OpsRamp platform also integrates seamlessly with leading cloud platforms and IT management tools and is currently used by over 1,800+ organizations worldwide to monitor, manage, and optimize IT infrastructure across hybrid, cloud, and cloud native environments.

“Today’s IT leaders are feeling the pressure to produce business results at a time when hybrid complexity is greater than ever,” said Darren Cunningham, VP of Marketing for OpsRamp. “The OpsRamp platform is built for the challenge of managing legacy and modern workloads and driving actionable insights from event data with AIOps.”

About the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 is the world’s most important gathering of CIOs and other senior IT executives. IT executives rely on these events to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to overcome business challenges and improve operational efficiency. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSYM .

Find out more about the event at: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/symposium-spain/agenda .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby and Epsilon, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to maintain service uptime and performance, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

