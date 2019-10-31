Global Temporary Power Industry
Temporary Power market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 3%. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$150.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$308.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aggreko PLC; APR Energy; Ashtead Group Plc.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; Hertz Global Holdings Inc.; Kohler Company; Power Electrics Bristol Limited; Rental Solutions & Services; Smart Energy Solutions; Speedy Hire Plc; United Rentals, Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
APR ENERGY
AGGREKO PLC
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC.
CATERPILLAR
CUMMINS
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS
KOHLER COMPANY
POWER ELECTRICS BRISTOL LIMITED
RENTAL SOLUTIONS & SERVICES
SMART ENERGY SOLUTIONS
SPEEDY HIRE PLC
UNITED RESIN CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
