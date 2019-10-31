Temporary Power market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10. 3%. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Diesel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$150.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diesel will reach a market size of US$308.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aggreko PLC; APR Energy; Ashtead Group Plc.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Cummins, Inc.; Hertz Global Holdings Inc.; Kohler Company; Power Electrics Bristol Limited; Rental Solutions & Services; Smart Energy Solutions; Speedy Hire Plc; United Rentals, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Temporary Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Temporary Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Temporary Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Temporary Power Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Diesel (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Diesel (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Gas (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Gas (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Gas (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Fuel Types (Fuel Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Events (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Events (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Events (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Manufacturing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Temporary Power Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Temporary Power Market in the United States by Fuel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Temporary Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary

Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Temporary Power Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Temporary Power Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Temporary Power Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Temporary Power Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Temporary Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Temporary Power Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Temporary Power Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Temporary Power Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Temporary Power Market in France by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Temporary Power Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Temporary Power Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Temporary Power: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Temporary Power Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Temporary Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Temporary Power Market in Russia by Fuel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Temporary Power Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Temporary Power Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temporary Power:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Temporary Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Temporary Power Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Temporary Power Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Temporary Power Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Temporary Power Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Temporary Power in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Temporary Power Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Temporary Power Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Temporary Power Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Temporary Power Market in Brazil by Fuel Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market by

Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Temporary Power Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary

Power in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Temporary Power Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Temporary Power Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Temporary Power Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Temporary Power Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Temporary Power in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Temporary Power Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Temporary Power Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Temporary Power Market in Africa by Fuel Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by

Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APR ENERGY

AGGREKO PLC

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC.

CATERPILLAR

CUMMINS

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS

KOHLER COMPANY

POWER ELECTRICS BRISTOL LIMITED

RENTAL SOLUTIONS & SERVICES

SMART ENERGY SOLUTIONS

SPEEDY HIRE PLC

UNITED RESIN CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.