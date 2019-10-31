Global Temperature Management Industry
Temperature Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$481. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 7%. Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temperature Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Patient Warming Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Patient Warming Systems will reach a market size of US$120.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$138.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Ecolab, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Geratherm Medical AG; Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc; Medtronic PLC; Smiths Medical; Stryker Corporation; The 37company; ZOLL Medical Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Temperature Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Temperature Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Temperature Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Temperature Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Patient Warming Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Patient Warming Systems (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Patient Warming Systems (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Newborn Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Newborn Care (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Newborn Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Acute Care (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Acute Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Acute Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Perioperative Care (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Perioperative Care (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Perioperative Care (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 33: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 34: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Neurology (Medical Specialties) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Neurology (Medical Specialties) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Neurology (Medical Specialties) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties)
Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Temperature Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 43: United States Temperature Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Temperature Management Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Temperature Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Temperature Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Temperature Management Market in the United States by
Medical Specialties: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Temperature Management Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Temperature Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Temperature Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Temperature Management Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Canadian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Temperature Management Historic Market
Review by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Temperature Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Temperature Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Temperature Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Japanese Temperature Management Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Temperature Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Temperature Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Temperature Management Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Temperature Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Temperature Management Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Chinese Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Temperature Management Market by Medical
Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Temperature Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Temperature Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Temperature Management Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Temperature Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 83: Temperature Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Temperature Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Temperature Management Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018-2025
Table 89: Temperature Management Market in Europe in US$
Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Temperature Management Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Temperature Management Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Temperature Management Market in France by Medical
Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Temperature Management Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown
by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Temperature Management Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Temperature Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Temperature Management Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Italian Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Temperature Management Market by Medical
Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Temperature Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Temperature Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Temperature Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Medical Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Temperature Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Temperature Management Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Temperature Management Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Temperature Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Temperature Management Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Spanish Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Temperature Management Historic Market
Review by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Temperature Management Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Temperature Management Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Temperature Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Temperature Management Market in Russia by Medical
Specialties: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 146: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties:
2018-2025
Table 152: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Medical Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Temperature Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Temperature Management Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Temperature Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Temperature Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Temperature Management Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Temperature Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Indian Temperature Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Temperature Management Historic Market Review
by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Temperature Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 186: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 192: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temperature
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Temperature Management Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temperature
Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Medical Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Temperature Management Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market
Share Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Temperature Management Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Temperature Management Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Temperature Management Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Temperature Management Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Temperature Management in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Temperature Management Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Latin American Temperature Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Temperature Management Market by
Medical Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 215: Temperature Management Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Temperature Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Temperature Management Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018-2025
Table 221: Temperature Management Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Temperature Management Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 229: Temperature Management Market in Brazil by Medical
Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share
Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Temperature Management Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties for the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Temperature Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017
Table 240: Mexican Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 242: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 246: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medical
Specialties: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Latin
America by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market
Share Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 251: Temperature Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Temperature Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Temperature Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Temperature Management Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Temperature Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Temperature Management Market
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.