Temperature Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$481. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 2. 7%. Patient Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temperature Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Patient Warming Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Patient Warming Systems will reach a market size of US$120.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$138.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Ecolab, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Geratherm Medical AG; Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc; Medtronic PLC; Smiths Medical; Stryker Corporation; The 37company; ZOLL Medical Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Temperature Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Temperature Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Temperature Management Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Temperature Management Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Patient Warming Systems (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Patient Warming Systems (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Patient Warming Systems (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Patient Cooling Systems (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Newborn Care (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Newborn Care (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Newborn Care (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Acute Care (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Acute Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Acute Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Perioperative Care (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Perioperative Care (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Perioperative Care (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: General Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Cardiology (Medical Specialties) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Pediatrics (Medical Specialties) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 33: Thoracic Surgery (Medical Specialties) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Orthopedic (Medical Specialties) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Neurology (Medical Specialties) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Neurology (Medical Specialties) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Neurology (Medical Specialties) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other Medical Specialties (Medical Specialties)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Temperature Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 43: United States Temperature Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Temperature Management Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Temperature Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Temperature Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Temperature Management Market in the United States by

Medical Specialties: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: United States Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Temperature Management Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Temperature Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Temperature Management Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Temperature Management Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Temperature Management Historic Market

Review by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Temperature Management Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Temperature Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Temperature Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 65: Japanese Temperature Management Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Temperature Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Temperature Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Temperature Management Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Temperature Management in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Temperature Management Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Chinese Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Temperature Management Market by Medical

Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Temperature Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Temperature Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Temperature Management Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Temperature Management Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Temperature Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Temperature Management Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Temperature Management Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018-2025

Table 89: Temperature Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Temperature Management Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Temperature Management Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Temperature Management Market in France by Medical

Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: French Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Temperature Management Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Temperature Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown

by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Temperature Management Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Temperature Management in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Temperature Management Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Italian Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Temperature Management Market by Medical

Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Temperature Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Temperature Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Temperature Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Medical Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Temperature Management Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Temperature Management Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Temperature Management Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Temperature Management Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Temperature Management Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 132: Spanish Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Spanish Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spanish Temperature Management Historic Market

Review by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 135: Temperature Management Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Temperature Management Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Temperature Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Temperature Management Market in Russia by Medical

Specialties: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 146: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties:

2018-2025

Table 152: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 163: Temperature Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Medical Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Temperature Management Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Temperature Management Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Temperature Management Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Temperature Management Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Temperature Management Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Temperature Management Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 180: Indian Temperature Management Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Indian Temperature Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indian Temperature Management Historic Market Review

by Medical Specialties in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Temperature Management Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Medical Specialties for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 186: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Temperature Management Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 192: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temperature

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Temperature Management Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Temperature Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Temperature Management Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temperature

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Medical Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Temperature Management Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temperature Management Market

Share Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Temperature Management Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Temperature Management Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Temperature Management Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Temperature Management Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Demand for Temperature Management in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Temperature Management Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Latin American Temperature Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Medical Specialties for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Temperature Management Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Temperature Management Market by

Medical Specialties: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 215: Temperature Management Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Temperature Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Temperature Management Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2018-2025

Table 221: Temperature Management Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Temperature Management Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Temperature Management Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 229: Temperature Management Market in Brazil by Medical

Specialties: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Temperature Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Temperature Management Market Share

Analysis by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Temperature Management Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 237: Temperature Management Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Temperature Management Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Temperature Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Medical Specialties: 2009-2017

Table 240: Mexican Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 242: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Temperature Management Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 246: Temperature Management Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Medical

Specialties: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Temperature Management Market in Rest of Latin

America by Medical Specialties: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Latin America Temperature Management Market

Share Breakdown by Medical Specialties: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 251: Temperature Management Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Temperature Management Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Temperature Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Temperature Management Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Temperature Management Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Temperature Management Market



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799784/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.