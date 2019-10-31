Global Termite Control Industry
Termite Control market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 3%. Subterranean, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Subterranean will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Subterranean will reach a market size of US$84.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$417.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.; BASF SE; Bayer CropScience AG; Control Solutions Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Ensystex; FMC Corporation; Nufarm Limited; Rentokil Initial PLC; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Syngenta AG; United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Termite Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Termite Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Termite Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Termite Control Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Subterranean (Species Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Subterranean (Species Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Subterranean (Species Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dry Wood (Species Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dry Wood (Species Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dry Wood (Species Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dampwood (Species Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dampwood (Species Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dampwood (Species Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Species Types (Species Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Species Types (Species Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Species Types (Species Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Chemical (Control Method) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Chemical (Control Method) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Chemical (Control Method) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Physical & Mechanical (Control Method) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Biological (Control Method) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Biological (Control Method) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Biological (Control Method) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Control Methods (Control Method) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Control Methods (Control Method) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Control Methods (Control Method) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Commercial & Industrial (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 35: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Agriculture & Livestock Farms (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Termite Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Termite Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Termite Control Market in the United States by
Species Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Termite Control Market Share Breakdown
by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Termite Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Termite Control Market in the United States by
Control Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Termite Control Market Share Breakdown
by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Termite Control Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Termite Control Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Termite Control Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Termite Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Termite Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Termite Control Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Termite Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control Method for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Termite Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite
Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Japanese Termite Control Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Termite Control Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Species Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Termite Control Market by Species Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Control Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Termite Control Market by Control Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Termite Control in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Termite Control Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Termite Control Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 76: European Termite Control Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 77: Termite Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Termite Control Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Termite Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025
Table 83: Termite Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Termite Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Termite Control Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: European Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 88: Termite Control Market in France by Species Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: French Termite Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Termite Control Market in France by Control Method:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Termite Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 95: French Termite Control Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Termite Control Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 97: Termite Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: German Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Termite Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Termite Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Termite Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Species Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Termite Control Market by Species Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Termite Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Control Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Termite Control Market by Control Method:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Demand for Termite Control in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Termite Control Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Termite Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Termite Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Termite Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control
Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Termite Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Termite Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: United Kingdom Termite Control Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Termite Control Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Spanish Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Termite Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Spanish Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Termite Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Termite Control Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Spanish Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Termite Control Market in Russia by Species Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 135: Russian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Russian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Termite Control Market in Russia by Control Method:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Termite Control Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Termite Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Termite Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025
Table 146: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Termite Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Termite Control Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 152: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Species
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Termite Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Control
Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis
by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Termite Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Termite Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 165: Australian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Termite Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Termite Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Termite Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Termite Control Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Indian Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Termite Control Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: Indian Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Termite Control Historic Market Review by
Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Termite Control Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Termite Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Termite Control Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: Indian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 186: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Termite Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Termite Control Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Species Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Termite Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share
Analysis by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Termite Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Control Method for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Termite Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market Share
Analysis by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Termite Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Termite Control Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Termite Control Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Termite Control Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 200: Termite Control Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Termite Control Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Latin American Termite Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Species Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Termite Control Market by Species
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Termite Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Control Method for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Termite Control Market by Control
Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Demand for Termite Control in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Termite Control Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025
Table 212: Termite Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Breakdown
by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Argentinean Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018-2025
Table 215: Termite Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Control Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Breakdown
by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Termite Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Termite Control Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 220: Termite Control Market in Brazil by Species Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Termite Control Market in Brazil by Control Method:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Termite Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Termite Control Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Termite Control Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 229: Termite Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Species Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Mexican Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Termite Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Termite Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Control Method: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Termite Control Market Share Breakdown by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Termite Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Termite Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Termite Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Termite Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 239: Termite Control Market in Rest of Latin America by
Species Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Termite Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control Method:
2018 to 2025
Table 242: Termite Control Market in Rest of Latin America by
Control Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Termite Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Termite Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Termite Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 248: Termite Control Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Termite Control Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 251: The Middle East Termite Control Historic Market by
Species Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: Termite Control Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Species Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Control Method: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Termite Control Historic Market by
Control Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Termite Control Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Control Method for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Termite Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Termite Control Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 258: The Middle East Termite Control Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 259: Iranian Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Species Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Termite Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Species Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 261: Iranian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Species Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Iranian Market for Termite Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control Method for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Termite Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Control Method for the Period
2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Termite Control Market Share Analysis by
Control Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Termite
Control in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Iranian Termite Control Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 267: Termite Control Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 268: Israeli Termite Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Species Type: 2018-2025
Table 269: Termite Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Species Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
