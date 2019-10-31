Thermal Interface Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11%. Greases & adhesives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Interface Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Greases & adhesives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Greases & adhesives will reach a market size of US$60.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$428.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Henkel Adhesive Technologies; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Honeywell International, Inc.; Indium Corporation; Laird Technologies, Inc.; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Wakefield-Vette, Inc.; Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermal Interface Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Thermal Interface Materials Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Computers (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Computers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Computers (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Telecom (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Medical Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Medical Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Medical Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive Electronics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial Machinery (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial Machinery (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial Machinery (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Consumer Durables (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Consumer Durables (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Consumer Durables (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Greases & adhesives (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Greases & adhesives (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Greases & adhesives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Tapes & Films (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Tapes & Films (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Tapes & Films (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Gap Fillers (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Gap Fillers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Gap Fillers (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Phase Change Materials (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Phase Change Materials (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Phase Change Materials (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermal Interface Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Thermal Interface Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 45: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Interface Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Japanese Thermal Interface Materials Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Thermal Interface Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Thermal Interface Materials in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in China in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermal Interface Materials Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Thermal Interface Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: French Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Thermal Interface Materials Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German Thermal Interface Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Demand for Thermal Interface Materials in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermal Interface Materials in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: United Kingdom Thermal Interface Materials Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Interface

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 101: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 102: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 105: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 108: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 113: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 116: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 119: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 124: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 133: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Thermal Interface Materials Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 135: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 138: Thermal Interface Materials Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: Thermal Interface Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: South Korean Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 142: Thermal Interface Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: South Korean Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermal Interface Materials in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Interface

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 152: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Thermal Interface

Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 164: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 166: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 167: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 172: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 180: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 182: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 185: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 188: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 192: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Interface Materials in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 194: Iranian Thermal Interface Materials Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Iranian Market for Thermal Interface Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Iranian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 200: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermal Interface Materials

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Thermal Interface Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 213: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: United Arab Emirates Thermal Interface Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Thermal Interface Materials

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Middle East Thermal Interface Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Middle East Thermal Interface Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 223: African Thermal Interface Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 225: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: African Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 228: African Thermal Interface Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

HENKEL ADHESIVE TECHNOLOGIES

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

INDIUM CORPORATION

LAIRD TECHNOLOGIES

MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

WAKEFIELD-VETTE, INC.

ZALMAN TECH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.