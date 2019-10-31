THIN WAFER market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. 125mm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global THIN WAFER Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799801/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, 125mm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 125mm will reach a market size of US$108.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$602.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Applied Materials, Inc.; Brewer Science, Inc.; DISCO Corporation; EV Group; Lg Siltron Inc.; Lintec Corporation; Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH.; Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Siltronic AG; SUMCO Corporation; SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd.; Suss MicroTec AG; Synovo GmbH; Ulvac GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799801/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

THIN WAFER Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: THIN WAFER Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: THIN WAFER Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: MEMS Devices (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: MEMS Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: MEMS Devices (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Memory (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Memory (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Memory (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: RF Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: RF Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 12: RF Devices (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: LEDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: LEDs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: LEDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Logic (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Logic (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Logic (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: 125mm (Wafer Size) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: 125mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: 125mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: 300mm (Wafer Size) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: 300mm (Wafer Size) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: 300mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US THIN WAFER Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: THIN WAFER Market in the United States by Wafer Size:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer

Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN

WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: THIN WAFER Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: THIN WAFER Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European THIN WAFER Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European THIN WAFER Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European THIN WAFER Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025

Table 62: THIN WAFER Market in Europe in US$ Million by Wafer

Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: THIN WAFER Market in France by Wafer Size: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 69: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: German THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 75: German THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: THIN WAFER Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: THIN WAFER Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer

Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: THIN WAFER Market in Russia by Wafer Size: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025

Table 104: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific by Wafer Size:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Australian THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: THIN WAFER Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer

Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: THIN WAFER Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 132: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for THIN WAFER: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share

Analysis by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: THIN WAFER Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: THIN WAFER Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean THIN WAFER Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025

Table 152: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: THIN WAFER Market in Brazil by Wafer Size: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Latin America by Wafer

Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market by Wafer

Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN

WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: THIN WAFER Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: THIN WAFER Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025

Table 191: THIN WAFER Market in Israel in US$ Million by Wafer

Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: THIN WAFER Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 204: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share

Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: THIN WAFER Market in Africa by Wafer Size: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer

Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

APPLIED MATERIALS

BREWER SCIENCE

DISCO CORPORATION

EV GROUP

LG SILTRON

MECHATRONIK SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH.

NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

SUMCO CORPORATION

SUSS MICROTEC AG

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL

SILTRONIC AG

SUNEDISON SEMICONDUCTOR

SYNOVO GMBH

ULVAC GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.