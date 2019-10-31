Groupe PSA has gained significant attention from the automotive industry, with its turnaround from loss making to generating profit. Since then, the company has shown impressive growth, with 35% revenue increase from 2014 to 2018, and became the second largest OEM in Europe in terms of passenger vehicle sales.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Groupe PSA’s Automotive Growth Strategies, 2019–2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825002/?utm_source=GNW





It also acquired another loss-making automotive group Opel and Vauxhall from GM and turned it around.In 2018, Opel Vauxhall added €18.3 billion to the group’s revenue and more than 1 million vehicles sales. This increased group’s total sales volume to 3.8 million. Addition of Opel Vauxhall has strengthened the group’s sales volume and provided opportunities for its UK entry. PSA, after its resurgence from financial crisis, has emerged as a competitive OEM, giving competition not only to European participants but also to the global ones. To grow sustainably, PSA has designed a 3-phase growth plan for itself called “Push to Pass Strategy”. It has a fundamental role in making the group strong enough to compete against the competition. It has successfully achieved phase I objectives and is entering in the phase II in 2019. This study analyzes in details PSA’s Push to Pass strategy, discusses PSA’s performance till date, and its future development strategies. As per PSA’s 2018 target, the group surpassed its target of 10% group revenue increase (against 2015) with almost 35% increase, highest among the top 5 European automakers during the period 2015 to 2018. Successful implementation of Phase I of Push to Pass has made PSA not only the second bestselling PV automotive group in Europe but also the lead OEM in the LCV segment, indicating the group’s stronghold over the European market. PSA’s focus is on seven Mega Trends that have disrupted the automotive industry and build products and services around them. With consistently positive financial results and 70 regional launches in 2 years, PSA, along with Opel Vauxhall, is moving toward sustainably competitive global automotive OEM.With Push to Pass II, PSA aims to improve its product quality, adopt new technologies, offer mobility services, and expand to new geographies to become a global vehicle manufacturer.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05825002/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.