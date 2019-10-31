HOOKIPA Pharma to Present at Upcoming Conferences in November

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced its participation at two upcoming conferences in November:



6th BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit in Shanghai: HOOKIPA will present on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 4:15 pm China Standard Time (CST) in Ballroom II and participate in 1x1 meetings





Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in London, November 20, 2019: HOOKIPA will participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

Additional information will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events .

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, VaxWave®*, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT®*, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. Both technologies are designed to allow for repeat administration while maintaining an immune response. TheraT® has the potential to induce CD8+ T cell response levels previously not achieved by other published immuno-therapy approaches. HOOKIPA’s “off-the-shelf” viral vectors target dendritic cells in vivo to activate the immune system.

HOOKIPA’s VaxWave®-based prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients awaiting kidney transplantation from living cytomegalovirus-positive donors. To expand its infectious disease portfolio, HOOKIPA has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly research and develop functional cures for HIV and Hepatitis B infections. HOOKIPA is building a proprietary immuno-oncology pipeline by targeting virally mediated cancer antigens, self-antigens and next-generation antigens.

TheraT® and VaxWave® are not approved anywhere globally and their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com .

*Registered in Europe; Pending in the US.

For further information, please contact:

Media

Nina Waibel

Senior Director - Communications

Nina.Waibel@HookipaPharma.com

Investors

Matt Beck

Executive Director - Investor Relations

Matthew.Beck@HookipaPharma.com

Media enquiries

Sue Charles/ Ashley Tapp

Instinctif Partners

Hookipa@Instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7457 2020



