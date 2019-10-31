Christopher T. Latta Joins Capitala Group as Director

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that Christopher Latta has joined the firm as Director and will be responsible for relationship sourcing and the origination of new business opportunities.



“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Capitala team,” said Joe Alala, III, Chairman and CEO of Capitala Group. “With his notable business development and operational experience, we are confident in the opportunities and growth Chris can bring to the company’s portfolio.”

Mr. Latta has over 25 years of experience in middle market mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and private equity. Prior to joining Capitala, he was a Managing Director at Fidus Partners and Fidus Investment Advisors, focused on private equity sponsor coverage and new business origination. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Wells Fargo Securities and also held various investment banking and principal investment positions with Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners and Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. He earned his M.B.A. in Entrepreneurial Finance from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. summa cum laude with High Honors in Economics from Vanderbilt University.



About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit the Capitala Group website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

Contacts:

Steve Arnall

COO | CFO

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski

Director of Marketing

kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.



