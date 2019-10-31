MariMed Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Jokūbas Žirburkus to Present at EurAmCBC and Cannafest in Prague This Week

Lectures on latest findings on the benefits of CBG and Cannabis Codings

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) today announced its chief innovation officer, Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus, spoke at the European American Cannabis Business Conference in Prague on October 31, 2019. The discussion was the first of many upcoming talks the renowned scientific innovation and thought leader will be presenting on the topics of CBG (cannabigerol), known as “the mother of all cannabinoids.”



Dr. Žiburkus shared his excitement about the talks, “Cannabis is having a serious impact on health and wellness and recreational markets globally. As MariMed is building and expanding its international partnerships, starting with hemp and CBD products, we look forward to leading with scientific and medical research, innovative products, adoption of unique technologies, and providing contemporary education.”

The discussion at EurAmCBC was the first talk of Žiburkus’ upcoming educational tour. On November 1, 2019, he will also present on the future of cannabis dispensaries and a universal product coding system at Cannafest.

Žiburkus continued, “EurAmCBC and Cannafest provide an international meeting place, bridging the gaps between consumers, producers, and the scientific and medical community. I am excited to have participated and discussed the latest research on cannabigerol (CBG), the next phytocannabinoid that will enter mainstream markets, and how companies like ours could adopt universal product coding systems, together with the consumer. These types of coding systems would allow consumers to select the most suited or individualized cannabis-based products and programs."

Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus is an award-winning professor of neuroscience. He completed his PhD at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and his postdoctoral fellowships at the Johns Hopkins University, George Mason University, and Pennsylvania State University. He was tenured at the University of Houston in 2014 where, as an Associate Professor, he had active research projects and was teaching neuroscience, including the role of the endocannabinoid system on the brain and body until the summer of 2019. Dr. Žiburkus has over thirty peer-reviewed articles published on the topics of epilepsy and neurological disorders and is a highly recognized authoritative voice on the effects of cannabinoids on human health, wellness, and lifestyle. Finally, he was recently selected to serve on the Hemp Industries Association (HIA) Education Committee.

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units.



The company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands, including “Kalm Fusion” and “Betty’s Eddies.” These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms and are licensed and distributed across the country.



In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. The company acquired a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna Global, a national and international leading cultivator, producer, and distributor of hemp and GMP quality CBD oils and isolates. With this strategic relationship, MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally. MariMed Hemp recently launched its Hemp Engine™ store-within-a-store distribution platform for retailers. It is also actively pursuing other hemp industry business opportunities with genetics, farming, biomass, and new and innovative technologies.



For additional information, visit marimedinc.com .



