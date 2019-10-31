Pax8 Announces Partnership with Nerdio

Empowers MSPs to Easily Adopt and Deploy Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with Nerdio , the definitive Azure solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Through the agreement, Pax8 will offer Nerdio for Azure (NFA) and its three service plan offerings: Core, Professional, or Enterprise, helping to increase seamless cloud adoption and enabling MSPs to leverage Azure for any size project.



“We help our partners navigate the complexities of Microsoft solutions to drive more market adoption,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “That is why we are excited to partner with Nerdio. NFA offers MSPs Azure deployment, pricing, packaging, management, and optimization solution. This makes it simple for partners to build and grow successful cloud practices in Azure.”

Worldwide public cloud services spending will more than double by 2023, according to IDC, and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will be the second largest category of public cloud spending throughout the forecast. This partnership will make the cloud transition as smooth and straightforward as possible for Pax8 partners. Nerdio enables public cloud adoption and empowers MSPs through NFA by providing easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization, and security of IT environments running in Microsoft Azure. Through Pax8 and Nerdio’s new partnership, the transition to the cloud has become even more seamless and can happen in just a few hours using only a few clicks.

“At Nerdio, our goal is not only to empower MSPs to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure, but to make the process as easy and painless as possible,” says Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio. “This partnership with Pax8 aligns directly with our mission to help organizations seamlessly migrate to and benefit from Microsoft’s public cloud and we’re thrilled to offer our unique IT automation technology to a wider audience. By offering Nerdio for Azure through Pax8’s marketplace, more organizations will have the ability to harness the power of Azure in the most efficient way possible, adding value to all of our mutual partners and customers.”

