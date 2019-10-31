Axcient Unveils X360

Axcient Launches Converged Backup Platform

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today launched Axcient X360, a converged backup platform for MSPs offering one experience for Axcient products and services. The new platform will provide single sign-on and a common user experience for MSP management of Office 365 backup, protected sync and share, and BCDR. The announcement was made in conjunction with IT Nation, taking place this week in Orlando, Florida.



“We are excited to unveil the Axcient X360 platform where MSPs can use all of our products in one place with a common experience,” said David Bennett, chief executive officer at Axcient. “Our team unified the Axcient product suite into one platform to provide our partners with a frictionless experience and unmatched TCO for data protection. With Axcient’s new platform our partners will have one experience to protect everything.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor 93 percent of the companies that experience a significant data loss are out of business within five years, and 80 percent fail within a year. However, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration reports that 58% of small and medium-sized businesses aren’t prepared for data loss. IDC Research says companies need a backup strategy for applications, files/folders and Microsoft Office 365. Without it, businesses are exposing themselves to risks such as ransomware, accidental loss of data, lack of data control, compliance exposures, and threats to business continuity.

Committed to protecting businesses from data-loss and acting as their last line of defense, Axcient is making it easy for MSPs to provide solutions needed to protect their clients with Axcient X360. The platform provides the following new benefits for MSPs:

One experience to manage MSP backup services

Three backup services: Office 365 backup, protected sync and share, and BCDR

Unlimited storage and retention

Simplified pricing and SKUs

Supporting services, including billing, support, training and certification, co-branded collateral, campaigns and MDF

Single sign-on for all services

“Axcient continues to prove its commitment and mindfulness to the channel with the launch of Axcient X360,” said Robert Cioffi, chief operating officer and co-founder at Progressive Computing. “It’s obvious to me they’ve listened to the partner community intently and walked that proverbial mile with us. Axcient X360 will undoubtedly save everyone here at Progressive Computing enormous time—managing products, locating resources, and getting answers are all now in one unified, cool-looking location. If you want to know how to be a true partner to an MSP, just ask Axcient.”

“As a long time Axcient partner, I’m excited to see the convergence of Axcient products into one platform,” said Neil Hawkins, Partner at LANAIR Group. “We see significant growth in SaaS backup led by Microsoft Office 365. Using Axcient X360, we can standardize on one platform for BCDR and SaaS backup, which further reduces client risk and helps us provide even better customer service. With Axcient, I can rest assured knowing our client data is protected.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

