Jag Reddy to Lead Advanced Refining Technologies LLC

Chevron and Grace Hydroprocessing Catalysts Joint Venture Executive Committee Names Jag Reddy as Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART), the $500 million joint venture between Chevron Products Group, a division of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), today announced the appointment of Jag Reddy as ART’s Managing Director. He succeeds André Lanning who led the business since 2014.



Founded in 2001, ART is a global leader in hydroprocessing catalysts. ART’s innovative technologies enable refiners to remove sulfur and other contaminants from petroleum products to produce cleaner burning transportation fuels. Driven by rising environmental standards around the world, hydroprocessing remains one of the fastest growing catalysts segments.

Tom Petti, President of Grace’s Refining Technologies segment and Director of ART, said, “I want to thank André for his leadership over the last five years. He has elevated the already-close collaboration between the two partner companies and delivered excellent results. We are fortunate to be turning over the venture to someone with Jag’s deep experience and track record for delivering value to customers. I am confident he will continue to grow and improve the business.”

As he assumes leadership of ART, Reddy will remain a member of the senior leadership team at Grace. He joined the company in 2018 as Vice President, Strategy and Growth. Before coming to Grace, Reddy served as Vice President and General Manager, Water Technologies Strategic Business Unit, and Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Pentair PLC. Previously, he held leadership roles at ITT Corporation and its spin-off, Xylem Inc. in the company's China, India, Middle East, and Latin America markets.

Reddy earned a MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Kellogg School of Management and a master's in Engineering Management from the McCormick School of Engineering, both at Northwestern University. He also holds a master's in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from India.

About ART Hydroprocessing

ART, a joint venture between Chevron and Grace, is a leading supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts that produce cleaner fuels. ART Hydroprocessing™ represents a complete portfolio of resid hydrotreating, hydrocracking and lubes hydroprocessing, and distillate hydrotreating catalyst technologies through a global manufacturing network. ART Hydroprocessing combines Chevron’s extensive expertise in refining operations, catalyst technology and development, process design leadership, and licensing with Grace’s materials science, specialty chemical manufacturing, and global sales and technical service strengths, to improve refiners’ profitability through catalytic solutions that improve the quality and yields of fuels refined from a wide variety of feedstocks. The ART team works seamlessly with CLG, itself a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and McDermott, which is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels. More information is available at ARThydroprocessing.com.

