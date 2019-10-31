/EIN News/ -- Following is a summary of the “FCA NV Q3 2019 RESULTS” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the FCA corporate website: https://www.fcagroup.com/it-it/pages/home.aspx

Record Adjusted EBIT of €2.0 billion for both the Group and North America, with record margins of 7.2% and 10.6%, respectively. Full-year guidance confirmed. Rationalized product portfolio plans result in non-cash impairment charges of €1.4 billion and a Net loss from continuing operations of €0.2 billion.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.